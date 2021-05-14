Libraries have an innate ability to be about everything. The Dewey Decimal Classification (DDC) system truly accommodates every topic, even those that are, as of yet, undiscovered. Consider that this classification system, developed in about 1872, accommodates subjects such as computers, internet, DNA, and moon landings. Truly a system built to include the unknown. One might call the system malleable, adaptable, flexible and ready for the future. To be sure, there are other classification systems such as Cutter numbers, Library of Congress classification, and SuDocs, to name a few commonly used. Regardless of which classification system is used, the ability for the system to expand to cover the unknown is a constant. Thus, libraries are truly about everything known and unknown.
Libraries continuously demonstrate the ability to adapt to change. One might consider libraries, early adaptors. The librarians and other library staff identify and drive that adaptability.
Being aware of changes, advances in technology, patron requests, and new formats drive library staff to move forward and provide access to new materials and resources. For many communities, libraries provided the first access to computers and the internet. Robots, 3D printers, and space to create and make are part of what libraries offer the public. How content is delivered is never stagnant.
Librarians are dedicated to keeping up with evolving formats. Music, movies and audiobooks made their way into people’s homes via the library. Electronic books, and downloadable e-books, once a luxury, are commonplace. Rest assured that print books, a highly functional and reliable format, seem to be here to stay.
During the past year, Fergus Falls Public Library staff members have again reinvented library programs, services and service delivery, creating more dynamic and flexible offerings. The saying, “necessity is the mother of invention,” certainly proved itself this past year. Curbside or no contact pickup has become a mainstay of material delivery at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
I mostly wonder why we didn’t think of this before, especially in Minnesota.
While drive-thru material return has long been available, the ability to drive through for material pickup certainly has merit. Consider ice, snow, mobility concerns, having children in the car, or a lack of parking, they all make drive-thru pickup seem like a great idea.
Adding a streaming video option for our children’s programming has proved very popular and truly convenient. Consider that not all people can attend children’s programming during the times it is offered. Rather than miss out entirely, children can join remotely. Online content and virtual programming have expanded our audience greatly.
We have seen attendance for adult and children’s book groups grow, not only in quantity but in geographic reach. How wonderful to join a book discussion with people from other states and even other countries. “Take and Makes,” instant online library cards, access to lists of new acquisitions from the library’s catalog, the creation of smartrooms to accommodate hybrid meetings, are examples of how the library has adapted to serve the public.
As summer approaches, the library is gearing up for an online summer reading program, Story Walks in parks, visits to the Farmers Market, art classes, and book discussions in person and via Zoom. We are again offering summer reading tutoring in-person or via Zoom. We have more options for delivering services, and we look forward to continuing to adapt to changes to provide the community expanded access to materials, services,and resources.
Gail Hedstrom is the director of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.