Fergus Falls Public Library is joining libraries throughout Viking Library System at a virtual lunch party celebrating the book “Because of Winn-Dixie,” by Kate DiCamillo, on Monday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m.
Kids and families from around the region are invited to gather on the Fergus Falls Public Library Facebook page. Libraries will provide the online music and entertainment and viewers will supply the food, recreating the grand party that concludes the story.
Prepare party food, just like in the book: peanut butter, egg salad or your own favorite sandwiches (be sure to cut them in to little triangles and adorn with frilly toothpicks), "Dump Punch" (orange and grapefruit juice and soda in a punch bowl), "the biggest jar of pickles you'll ever see in your life," and some "Littmus Lozenges" (hard candy). Share photos of your party food and adorable pets throughout the party. Sing along or dance to the live music, performed by a librarian. Partygoers who post photos or comments on Facebook will enter a raffle to win a copy of the book.
“Because of Winn-Dixie” is the first book featured in One Book | One Minnesota, a new statewide book club inviting Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss. Presented by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services, the program aims to bring Minnesotans together during a challenging time and highlight the role of libraries as community connectors. Request a copy of the book from the library or access the digital book for free for eight weeks on ebooksmn.org.
In a companion event, author Kate DiCamillo will take part in a live online interview on Wednesday, May 20, at 1 p.m. Details will be available on the Viking Library System website and Facebook page.
Get in the festive spirit by grabbing a copy of the book and organizing your party menu. Fergus Falls Public Library looks forward to “seeing” you at the virtual Winn-Dixie lunch party. For more information, contact the library at 218-739-9387 library@ffpubliclibrary.org.
