Collaboration strengthens organizations and allows them to better serve the public. The Fergus Falls Public Library is happy to announce that we are collaborating with Rural MN Concentrated Employment Program (RMCEP) and the CareerForce Center in Fergus Falls to create greater awareness of, and access to, career-seeking resources.
May 25, from 2-6 p.m.,CareerForce and RMCEP representatives will be at the Fergus Falls Public library to answer questions about the services and resources they provide at their M State location. Library staff will also be available to share information about resources and services available at the library. Visitors will also learn how CareerForce, RMCEP and library resources can be accessed remotely or at either location.
The job market has changed and searching for jobs isn’t what it used to be. Having an email, a resume that can be uploaded to a website and the ability to participate in online training are all common elements of today’s job search. This can seem overwhelming if you are a first-time job seeker or re-entering the market mid-career. Sadly, technology is sometimes a roadblock to highly qualified people getting a job and it prohibits companies from gaining great employees. CareerForce, RMCEP and the library hope to help identify and remove some of these barriers.
The library provides access to online resources that can assist people with writing resumes and cover letters, building math skills and preparing for career-related exams. An online resource available on the library’s website is JobNow. With JobNow, users have access to a resume building lab, online live job coaches and practice sessions for job interviews.
This program is accessible to everyone free of charge.
The library’s collection of print and digital materials related to job searching, building workplace skills and preparing for exams includes test prep books for the GED, SAT, ACT, and the LSTA. Additionally, there are exam prep books for specific professions such as Police officers, EMTs, and Nursing. If it is skill-building you are working on, you can find print and digital books to help with math and grammar skills.
Regardless of whether or not you are actively seeking a job, it is a good idea to keep your skills fresh and your resume up to date. We look forward to having you stop by the library on May 25 from 2-6 p.m. for our collaborative event with the RMCEP and the CareerForce Center.
