Yep, you’ve got that, and lucky you do because the folks in the car with the pretty blue and red lights on the roof probably won’t take “no” for an answer. You need to walk the straight and narrow with them — sometimes quite literally — and don’t think they won’t tell. In the new book ”Got Warrants?” by Timothy Cotton, even good cops can spill the beans.
Police officer, Timothy Cotton, didn’t much cotton to writing another book like his last one.
His first book based on the Bangor (Maine) Police Department’s (BPD) Facebook page was popular, but Cotton was afraid of burning out. Were people tired of reading about “real police reports about real situations that ... officers run into?”
No, not a bit. Little did Cotton know that the department had fans and that people would be clamoring for more dumb criminal stories — tales like that of the couple “engaged in the age-old art of interpersonal-relationship building,” loud enough to bother the neighbors. Or the man who said “he wasn’t afraid of jail” and so he was ... escorted to jail. Sometimes, the BPD deals with folks in various states of undress (and those viewing them, surreptitiously or not). Many calls start out innocently but don’t end up that way.
Some calls are made over concerns of the consumption of “loudmouth soup.” Others come from establishments that kindly allow patrons to “pass the time between short sips from long-necked bottles.” Calls might come from passers-by, concerned about someone lying beneath a bridge with a similar bottle.
It’s a good bet that said bottles are at fault for an awful lot of calls, in fact.
But before you start to think this is all fun and games, know that there are lessons inside this book: If you’ve got a few outstanding warrants hanging over your head, for instance, don’t annoy the lady upstairs. Choose your friends wisely. And if you need the cops to help with your vehicle, don’t leave bags of white powder lying on the passenger’s seat.
Television is full of crafty criminals who elude detectives for months. Murder mysteries are chockablock with them — and yet, when it comes to crime, sometimes, you just gotta shake your head. ”Got Warrants?” will make it positively rattle.
That’s because the stories that author Cotton tells are “darn sure ... dumb.” Most of them have adult beverages at root while others include illegal substances, neither of which are known for good decision-making. Cotton also writes of more gentle calls: noise complaints, small misunderstandings, and a dog he calls Bob who just wanted to play. Readers may become weary of too many annoyingly awful, abominable alliterations and snickery groaners, but the humor here is otherwise clear and enjoyable.
There are no big shootouts inside this book, no lengthy car chases or major drug busts, and nothing gruesome. You can happily give this book to Grandma or a teen with a passion for law enforcement; for them, and for you, “Got Warrants?” is just the ticket.
“Got Warrants? Dispatches from the Dooryard” by Timothy Cotton.
c.2021, Down East Books $24.95 / higher in Canada 224 pages.