Scientists view the interaction of plants, fungi and bacteria as a “co-evolutionary” arms race. The result of this arms race is that plants die of various diseases, even though “truces” are usually the norm. The result of these truces is that neither has the upper hand. Plants and fungi, in some instances, seem to be able to happily co-exist. One of these happy co-existences resulted in the development of lichens.



