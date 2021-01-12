Musician Aaron Simmons, whose debut album, “Third St SW” peaked at No. 5 on iTunes, is performing live for the first time since Oct. on Sat. Jan. 16 at Perham’s 1894. “I’m so excited that my first organized show of 2021 will be in Perham. I grew up spending my summers on Big Pine Lake, but I have yet to play a show in town. Otter Tail County is one of my favorite places in the world, and I have heard so many great things about the folks at 1894. I’m so excited to have Fergus Falls’ Crystal Amy join me as well. It should be a great night,” shared Simmons.
This performance will be Crystal Amy’s first in the state of Minnesota. She will be performing covers of older country songs, as well as newer material by Chris Stapleton. “I would love for you to come out and show your support for local talent and music,” she exclaimed. “Thank you so much to Aaron Simmons for the opportunity to open for him. He is an amazing musician!”
This event is free to the public and will be held at 1894, located at 150 6th Avenue Southwest in Perham from 5:30-9 p.m.
