As my family prepares to move to a new home in town, I have been asking the kids what they are most excited about with the move. There are generally a number of things that they list off, but right at the top of the list — air conditioning!
We have spent this entire summer without air conditioning of any sort. We don’t have central air, but we did have a few window and free-standing air-conditioning units in the past. They helped with the heat, but by no means could it ever be considered “cool” in our home.
This summer probably wasn’t the best summer to go without AC units, but due to the impending move, we decided to skip them. Thank goodness for powerful fans and an ice machine! I am convinced they kept us from becoming (too) dehyrdated! While the interior temperature of the house never quite hit 90 degrees, it was really close a number of times!
Here are some interesting things that I’ve learned about living without air conditioning this summer:
The money you save on electricity, you spend on eating out. It’s true! Living in heat doesn’t exactly make you want to turn on the oven or stand over the stove! While we did a lot of grilling, we grill with charcoal and wood, which is a time-consuming process … time we didn’t always have.
There’s no such thing as successful baking. That may be a stretch. I’m sure it’s possible to do successful baking, but the heat in the house certainly alters the end product enough that I didn’t care to figure out how to make it a successful endeavor.
Restaurants are for more than just eating food. When it’s really hot outside … and it’s really hot inside as well, sometimes you just want to go somewhere that isn’t hot to just sit and cool off! Thank goodness for restaurants!
Sometimes it’s impossible to relax. When you’re so hot that you’ve sweat through your clothes and stepping out of a cool shower results in another round of dripping sweat, there’s really nothing you can do to get comfortable, save leave the house to seek an air conditioner somewhere else.
Sunday drives become a daily occurrence. The car has been my saving grace when I just need to sit and cool off without actually being in public. I have even sat in my driveway with the AC blasting while I respond to emails.
So, yes — I am on the same page with the rest of my family regarding the excitement of having air conditioning when we move into our new house. I am looking forward to being able to use my oven without increasing the temperature in the kitchen by an astronomical degree. I’m excited to be able to relax inside my own home. I’m also excited to see the looks on the kids’ faces when I pull cookies out of the oven for the first time in months. Cheers to AC!
