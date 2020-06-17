Stacy Lundquist, local board member of the Lake Region Art Council presented Sue Kalseim with a grant to hold a number of workshops guiding students of all ages in creating abstract and representational subject matter in a wide variety of techniques using alcohol ink to create jewelry and cards. Also at the presentation was John Olesen, chair of the Art of the Lakes Gallery.
We are happy to have Sue as a member of Art of the Lakes,” says John Olesen, chair of the board for Art of the Lakes Gallery.
“We are excited about the opportunity this legacy grant gives Sue Kalseim to share her alcohol-ink skills with the members of our communities,” says Stacy Lundquist, board member on the Lakes Regional Arts Council. “I can’t wait to take one of her classes.”
Lundquist has a broad background in the arts from high school, college, and taking classes from other professionals. She currently has some of her pieces at the Art of the Lakes Gallery in Battle Lake, Fleur de Lis Gallery in Faribault and the Blandon Art Gallery in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Sue will be holding a number of workshops this summer and fall in the surrounding area. Due to Covid-19 the classes will be held outside and include live online classes. Classes will meet inside when space is large enough for social distancing.
Costs for classes, adults $30, seniors 65 or older $25, kids 11-16 free with the purchase of an adult or senior registration.
The first class will be held outside next to the farmers market on July 11 from 9-11:30 a.m. all supplies will be provided. Please wear a mask.
For more information go to sueellengifts.com or email sue@sueellengifts.com
This grant is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Lake Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To find out more about the grant programs go to lrac4.org.
