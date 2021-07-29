Historically I have been a big fan of countdowns. This was especially true for the kids. Kids love countdowns! In the past, I have had holiday countdowns, vacation countdowns, first or last day of school countdowns … the list goes on and on!
We have made various countdown visuals, from loops of colored paper that get to be cut or torn off the paper chain as the countdown progresses, to pieces of candy taped to a ribbon, eaten one each day until the big event finally arrives. Those were always a big hit with the little ones.
Recently, I have come to the conclusion that my life is a series of countdowns. Most recently, the countdown ticked off days until we moved out of our house; but there were other countdowns built in. (There is always more than one!) Days until we moved out of our house also meant checking off the days until we move into our new house. Sandwiched between the two was the number of days until vacation.
Just when I thought I would get a break from counting down the days until … more countdowns popped onto my radar! The kids have already asked how many days until we start decorating for … wait for it … Christmas!
In the interest of full transparency, I absolutely love Christmas! Historically, I have already started my shopping and planned my baking for the holiday by this point in the year. I am 100% willing to watch any version of “The Grinch” at any point in time during the year and Christmas music never really ends for me, it just slows down between January and October. It is no secret that Christmas is my favorite holiday; but it is even a bit too early for me to get on board with starting a countdown for that!
My husband likes countdowns as well. Or maybe it would be considered more of a “count up.” He has an app on his phone that counts “the number of days since … ” He can tell you the number of days since we have each been born, since we met, that he lived in his first house, and so much more. It’s a bit of a different spin from a traditional countdown, but it’s a fun statistic that often has the kids asking “How many days old am I?”
While the kids will be happy when I eventually get rolling on a Christmas countdown, I am too busy with the other countdowns that have a little less time remaining on them, like the number of days until school starts, how long until my cousin’s wedding, and other countdowns that seem a little closer than Christmas. I’ll get there when we have 100 days or so left to go!
Heather Kantrud is the interim managing editor for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.