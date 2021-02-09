Springboard for the Arts wrapped up 2020 with nine Hinge Artists for the year. The program consisted of three tracks — career development, homecoming and alumni. Springboard provided an overview of the 2020 Hinge Artists and their accomplishments during their residencies.
Alo Osberg of Minneapolis, multidisciplinary/maker – January 2020
During Osbrerg’s homecoming residency in Fergus Falls, they offered a number of “Open Studios” at the Kaddatz Gallery, and an “Open Studio On-Ice,” which was hosted on Lake Alice. Osberg focused on using waste as a medium in crafts and imagining folk futurism. Their work in Fergus Falls helped to bring the “Precious Plastics” workspace to Otter Tail County.
• Jaron Childs of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, visual arts – February 2020
• While Childs participated in the career development residency in Fergus Falls, he worked on his visual arts (photorealistic painting) in a Kaddatz studio space and began developing a curriculum for a drawing and mindfulness class.
• Nik Nerburn of Duluth, film/photography – February 2020
• During Nerburn’s Hinge Arts alumni residency in Fergus Falls, he researched a private selection of old photos/slides from when the Kirkbride was open to clients.
• Molly Stoltz of Minneapolis, performance arts – May 2020
Stoltz participated in a virtual career development residency where she worked on bringing a variety of dance and music styles together in a way of storytelling.
• Susan Smith-Grier of Brainerd, literary art/poetry – August 2020.
While in virtual career development residency, Smith-Grier worked to complete writing and editing of a number of her original writings.
• Jodi Reeb of Minneapolis, visual arts– September 2020.
During Reeb’s career development residency and brief stay in Fergus Falls, she photographed landscapes which would be used in mixed-media visual art.
• Noelle Awadallah of Minneapolis, performance/visual arts – November 2020.
While Noelle visited Fergus Falls for her career development residency, she used her time to work on a three-part live performance titled, “Say You Are A Stone.”
• Abby Thompson of St. Paul, video production/visual arts – November 2020.
During Thompson’s virtual career development residency, they worked on a virtual-reality video piece that explored the emotion of fear, and focused on building their portfolio.
• Leila Awadallah, Minneapolis, performance arts – December 2020.
During Leila’s career development residency, she used her time to research and better flesh out her classes and workshops.
Springboard is wrapping up with its first Hinge Artist of 2021, Yang Pan, and currently has 11 residencies scheduled, though this is expected to change as the pandemic continues to evolve. Meet and greet opportunities with each of the artists will be held via Zoom the first Tuesday of each residency from 4-5 p.m. Registration and artist bios are available on the Springboard website. springboardforthearts.org/jobs-opportunities/hinge-artists-3/.
2021 Hinge Artists currently scheduled are as follows:
• Yan Pang (HK), multidisciplinary arts, Jan. 18 – Feb. 13.
• Hassaan Mirza (CD), literary arts, March 15 – March 30.
• Pete Driessen (CD), visual arts, April 12 – April 24.
• Tori Hong (CD), visual arts, April 26 – May 8.
• Wade Underwood (HC), musician/composer, May 3 – June 26.
• Heidi Jeub (HK), multidisciplinary arts, May 10 – May 22.
• Lindsey Scherloum (CD), visual arts, May 17 – June 12.
• Ranae Hanson (HC), literary arts, May 24 – June 5.
• Aaron Rhiannon Fiskradatz (HC), performance, June 7 – July 3.
• Laura Korynta (HK), multidisciplinary arts July 12 – Aug. 7.
• Marlys Mandaville (CD), multidisciplinary arts Aug. 9 – Aug. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.