Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) has announced their fiscal year 2021 LRAC Artist Cohort, featuring six local, emerging artists across various disciplines. The cohort offers professional development for artists looking to better market their work as well as learn more about the business side of being an artist.
Artists are offered one on one career coaching and goal setting, are automatically registered for Springboard for the Arts’ Work of Art series, get professionally photographed samples of their work, a professional 1-2 minute self-promotion video and more. “The other part of it is networking with other artists for support and learning what works for other artists might work for them. And then a lot of opportunities like this to either exhibit their work (at M State) or at our galleries,” says LRAC executive director Maxine Adams.
This year’s artists are Michael Burgraff from Fergus Falls for ceramics, Kandace Creel Falcón from Erhard for painting, Jillayne Hanson from Barrett for painting, Carmen McCullough from Detroit Lakes for mixed media, Kelli Sinner from Moorhead for ceramics and Nancy XiáoRong Valentine from Fergus Falls for painting.
Burgraff, who is executive director of A Center for the Arts, says, “Surprisingly, as I get older, I’m looking for other things I can do professionally, as I won’t always be able to climb a ladder or get in a Genie lift. I have always loved throwing ceramics and see it as a potential future business, something that I can augment an income with.”
He’s been doing ceramics for fun for about decades and, though he has an Etsy store and a Facebook page, he says he wants to better understand the technology and how to market his work. He’s also excited to connect with other artists, something that’s been difficult to do during the pandemic when his normal social, artistic avenues have been closed. “By being a cohort and the ability to get together with other artists, even of different media, it’s a group gathering to share thoughts and ideas, and to brainstorm, and to have that energy to push you forward, especially in these days, I think is very exciting, which is why I applied at this point in time,” he says. “I have looked at the other folks who are in the cohort and I just can’t wait to get together with them, even virtually, to smile and laugh and figure out what it is we’re going to do.”
Valentine is also looking forward to making friends with other artists through the cohort, as well as better mapping out the future of her art and creative business. “I decided to apply for the cohort because I'm at a pivotal stage in my creative career and wanted to refine my vision and business plan utilizing the resources available to cohort members,” she says. “Once the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, I watched my exhibition schedule go from ‘full’ to ‘full of uncertainty.’ This prompted me to begin looking for opportunities that would help me navigate what being an artist could look like for the rest of 2020 and beyond.”
She is also looking forward to the resources, connections and coaching that the cohort provides saying, “I hope to come out with a clearer vision of what path I'd like to take with my artistry, map out goals for my creative business plan, paint a lot, and make some friends with other local creatives along the way.”
The cohort starts September 2020 and runs until July 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.