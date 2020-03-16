The LRAC March 17, Board meeting and Spring Project Grant review starting at 6:30 pm, will move to a conference call only. There will be no in-person meeting.
Thank you for your patience as we try to be responsible for the safety and health of our friends.
Please contact our office if you have questions, 218-739-5780 or LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
