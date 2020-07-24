It's not been easy to live life while COVID-19 is calling the shots! COVID-19 made LuElla Trosdahl celebrate alone - not a fun birthday!
LuElla, who was 92 on July 22, missed her birthday! She had fallen and injured her back, so was at the hospital. Upon returning she is required to be in isolation for 14 days! Trosdahl is a very social person, has a large family and many friends from Leif Erikson, Sons of Norway and Nidaros Lutheran.
The events are being organized by members of Leif Erikson, Sons of Norway, where LuElla has been a member since 1973. She has been a lifelong resident of the Battle Lake area.
Birthday cards may be sent so she can celebrate as a shower, even if it’s a bit late! Send the cards to:
LuElla Trosdahl
105 Glenhaven Drive
Battle Lake MN 56515
It will be a surprise on Tuesday, Aug. 4 when Good Samaratan will have its first drive-by birthday while staff will cooperate with those driving by 'taking her for a walk' and that will be when cars honking, decorated with signs, balloons and flags and whatever will arrive to surprise her and celebrate the birthday she 'missed' and a welcome back to life at Good Sam without quarantine!
Friends of Trosdahl are meeting at Chief Wenonga, along Highway 78 in Battle Lake at 3:30 p.m. The line will leave to be making the appearance at Good Sam at 4 p.m. Anyone who wishes can then drop off cards, signs, balloons, etc., with the attendant as we drive by Trosdahl.
Please shower her with cards now and show up at Chief Wanonga at 3:30 p.m. for the drive-by!
For more information please call Barbara Olson at 218-282-0332.
