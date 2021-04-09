Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s concert band and chamber chorale will join to celebrate the season with their annual Spring Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, in Legacy Hall.
The concert, on the Fergus Falls campus and featuring “songs of both history and hope,” will also include a special virtual performance by M State’s concert choir.
Tickets are free, but seating for the concert is limited due to pandemic restrictions. Limited tickets are available and can be reserved by calling or emailing Marci King at marci.king@minnesota.edu or 218-736-1600. To enjoy the concert virtually, visit Minnesota.edu/mstatetv.
“The concert will feature music from all of the ages, from Thomas Tallis to Eric Whitacre,” said M State choral director Laura Quaintance. Among the numbers will be “We Shall Rise,” a collaborative piece by the concert band and chamber chorale.
The concert band, which will perform a variety of musical styles from varied composers and time periods, is directed by Jim Iverson.
Tickets also may be available at the doors, which will open at 1:45 p.m. (15 minutes prior to the beginning of the event).
Both the M State concert band and chamber chorale have been rehearsing in person in Legacy Hall (to accommodate social distancing precautions) during spring semester, although Quaintance said a hybrid rehearsal option was available for performers.
“We’re so pleased to be performing back on campus after a year-long absence, and we’re looking forward to more of that in the future!” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.