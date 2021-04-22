The Minnesota State Community and Technical College jazz ensemble and voice ensemble take the stage at 7 p.m. April 27, in Legacy Hall for the college’s annual spring jazz concert.
The jazz band, under the direction of Jim Iverson, will perform classic favorites including “In the Mood” and “Georgia On My Mind,” along with other familiar pieces such as the themes from “Sesame Street” and “The Flintstones.”
The M State student saxophone combo also will be featured during the concert.
The voice ensemble, directed by Laura Quaintance, will perform alongside the jazz ensemble to celebrate jazz and popular music for this last concert of the spring season.
Admission is free for the concert on the Fergus Falls campus but seating is limited due to pandemic restrictions. Limited tickets are available and can be reserved by calling or emailing Marci King at marci.king@minnesota.edu or 218-736-1600.
Tickets may also be available at the doors, which will open at 6:45 p.m.
