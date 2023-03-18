I am thankful I can read. The ability to read and comprehend is something we often take for granted. Access to books of our choosing is empowering, as is the ability to read. When people tell me they don’t like reading, I often enquire if they enjoy reading their mail or appreciate the ability to read traffic signs or recipes. Regardless of whether or not people enjoy reading for leisure, I think those who can read enjoy reading more than they might realize.
Reading has expanded my world in many ways. One way I am most grateful for is the ability to meet people by reading about them. There are several people whom I admire and see as a source of inspiration that I have only met through a book. I would like to introduce you to a few who just happen to have a Minnesota connection.
Let me introduce you to Justine Kerfoot (1906-2001), also known as The Woman of the Boundary Waters. While reading “The Gunflint Lodge Cookbook: Elegant Northwoods Dining” by Ron Berg, I first met Justine Kerfoot. Let’s pause a minute, if you are not accustomed to reading the introductions in cookbooks, you are missing out. Berg was a chef at the Gunflint Lodge in the Boundary Waters. Kerfoot owned the lodge and wrote the introduction to the cookbook. The cookbook has delicious recipes often including Minnesota-native, locally sourced ingredients. Kerfoot’s introduction was captivating, just learning about the process of harvesting ice was fascinating; I wanted to know more. Fortunately, Kerfoot wrote two books about her life: “Woman of the Boundary Waters: Canoeing, Guiding, Mushing, and Surviving” and “Gunflint: Reflections on the Trail.” Kerfoot arrived at Gunflint in 1928, learning about life in the wilderness, running a resort, and serving as a guide. These books are a lesson in survival, living off the land, and making the best of it.
I first met Brenda Ueland (1891-1985) through her book “If You Want to Write: A Book about Art, Independence, and Spirit.” Ueland believed that it was more important to record the story than to get the grammar and spelling correct. Ueland recognized that many people were reluctant to record their stories because they feared ridicule for making grammatical errors. She became aware of this writing fear while teaching night classes to recent immigrants. Ueland was empowering people with her message. I have personally turned Ueland’s message into a mantra, reminding myself: if you want to write, write. “Me: a Memoir” is Ueland’s coming-of-age story set in Minneapolis and Greenwich Village. This book gives you a glimpse into her friendships, romances, philosophies, what she was reading at the time, and how those books impacted her. “Strength to Your Sword Arm: Selected Writings,” is a compilation of articles and essays written by Ueland, many dealing with social issues of the time. Just writing about Ueland makes me want to re-read all of her books.
It is truly an honor to introduce you to Her Honor: Rosalie Wahl (1924-2013). Lori Sturdevant wrote Wahl’s biography “Her Honor: Rosalie Wahl and the Minnesota Women’s Movement.” Again, a brilliant, brave and remarkable woman that few people are familiar with. A native of Kansas, Wahl moved to Minnesota in 1946. Wahl was a community volunteer and helped to organize the library system in Washington County. She was 38 years old when she enrolled in law school. In 1977 she was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court, the first woman to do so. Impressive as that is, when you read about Wahl, you learn about her brave leadership and hard work toward gender equality and fighting racism. Wahl was active in Friends circles of the Quaker faith, which played an important role in personal convictions and life work.
I encourage you to pick up a book and meet someone new.
Gail Hedstrom, Director. Fergus Falls Public Library.
