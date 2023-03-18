I am thankful I can read. The ability to read and comprehend is something we often take for granted. Access to books of our choosing is empowering, as is the ability to read. When people tell me they don’t like reading, I often enquire if they enjoy reading their mail or appreciate the ability to read traffic signs or recipes. Regardless of whether or not people enjoy reading for leisure, I think those who can read enjoy reading more than they might realize.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?