Manga has been a staple in many public libraries for decades. For some, it constitutes a sizable section while other libraries might only dedicate a shelf or two for it. At Fergus Falls Public Library (FFPL), manga has seen a recent surge in popularity and the collection is growing. For those not familiar, manga is a broad term for Japanese (or Japanese style) comic books or graphic novels. They differ from American graphic novels in that manga is typically printed in black and white instead of full color and is read “backwards” (from right to left instead of left to right). This approach to reading could seem like it would be difficult to get used to but many manga fans (called “Okatu”) adapt to it easily.
There is manga published for all ages and, locally, it is in high demand with middle grade and teen audiences. I have received handwritten notes and in-person requests from students asking for a bigger selection and library staff have noticed patrons requesting more manga titles from other libraries. The majority of manga is serialized, meaning there are often many volumes for each title. This, paired with the fact that there is a lot of manga out there, can make it cost prohibitive for some public libraries to offer robust collections. That’s where the Friends of the Library come in. In late fall, my co-worker Katelyn Boyer (adult services librarian) and I submitted a special request to the Friends of the Library asking for funding to purchase additional titles for our manga collections. Our request was approved (thank you to our supportive Friends of the Library board!) and the new titles have been purchased. Many of them are already processed and on the shelves ready to be checked out.
While manga is a specific type of comic or graphic-novel style, the content inside can vary widely. Subject matter can range from fantasy to humor to action/adventure to high school romance and beyond. Manga is shelved within the “graphic novels” sections of the library found in the children, teen and adult areas. Most manga fans have a strong desire to read a series in order. Finding the exact title they are looking for can prove frustrating if it can’t be found on the shelf. With far fewer words than a conventional book, readers can get through volumes rather quickly. This is a good time to remind patrons that if you can’t find a book on the shelf you can request it from the other libraries in the Viking Library System as well as through MNLINK, Minnesota’s free interlibrary loan service. Digital editions for this genre also exist so readers should remember to check the library’s free ebook collections as well through OverDrive and Hoopla.
In the 17 years that I have been working as a youth services librarian I have heard similar comments from parents and guardians expressing concern that graphic novels aren’t “real books” and I’m here to say that’s just not true. Manga and graphic novels have plot and character development. Though they have fewer words they often include advanced vocabulary. They win book awards. Readers have to both read the words and look at the pictures to fully understand the plot and this skill uses a different part of the brain than reading text-only stories. They can encourage and motivate reluctant readers as they might not seem as daunting as other books. They can improve reading skills and hone visual interpretation techniques. Manga can also be a door to another culture. And maybe most importantly, it’s just really, really fun to read.
Be on the lookout for this collection to continue to expand in 2022. Here are some current manga series available at FFPL:
Children
“Yuzu the Pet Vet” by Mingo Ito. When 11-year-old Yuzu’s mother falls ill, Yuzu goes to live with her uncle who runs an animal hospital. While both shy and scared of animals, Yuzu learns to love life at the hospital and meets a lot of adorable animal friends along the way.
“The Fox and Little Tanuki” by Mi Tagawa. A supernatural fantasy adventure featuring Senzou the black fox and Manpachi, a tanuki (Japanese raccoon dog) cub. This series pays homage to Japanese mythology and looks at the ways good and evil affect your decisions.
Teen
“My Hero Academia” (MHA) by Kohei Horikoshi. By far the most popular manga in the library right now, MHA has become a favorite among middle and high school students who binge the anime TV show of the same name. This superhero series follows Izuku Midoriya and others as they navigate their way through an elite high school for heroes in training.
“Satoko and Nada” by Yupechika. Examines the daily lives and friendship of a Japanese college student studying in America and her Saudi Arabian roommate. An inspirational and feel-good series with a wonderful opportunity for cultural understanding.
Arielle McCune is the youth services librarian for the Fergus Falls Public Library.