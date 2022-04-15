The opportunity to meet an accomplished author is something that I hope everyone gets to experience.
Working as a librarian has afforded me several opportunities to attend events where accomplished authors are guest speakers. Sometimes these events are large, with hundreds of people in attendance, other times they are smaller, more intimate events. I always find these experiences interesting, entertaining and beneficial. It is like getting an inside peek of a writer’s process.
We are fortunate that the Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library are providing the public with a chance to meet the prolific writer, Beth Dooley.
Dooley has authored or co-authored nine books. Originally from the east coast, Dooley moved to Minnesota in 1979 and immediately became a part of the food culture. Her first book, written with Lucia Watson, “Savoring the Seasons of the Northern Heartland: 200 Recipes Blending Bold, New Flavors with the Traditional Foods of the Upper Midwest” assists readers in preparing food based on what is being harvested throughout the year. The book also shares anecdotes traditions and introduces readers to people who have traditionally prepared the recipes. I often say that cookbooks are some of the best books to read. “Savoring the Season” is the perfect example of a cookbook that is enjoyable to read, even if you have no intention of preparing any of the recipes.
When I think of Dooley, I think of farmers’ markets, the farm-to-table movement, locally grown and organic food. I think of health, wellness and gathering. Dooley’s book, “In Winter’s Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland’’ is a bit of a memoir told through specific foods and the people who grow them. It is an agriculture history lesson with a few simple recipes to complement the content. I am in the process of re-reading the book and found it so inspiring that I set the book aside to make my husband’s late grandmother’s famous buns.
Dooley will be speaking at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Apr. 30, at 2:00 p.m. as part of the Friends of the Library’s annual meeting. Registering for the event will help the Friends ensure there is ample food. However, drop-ins are welcome. You can register on the library’s web page or via https://bit.ly/bethdooleyff or call the library at 218-739-9387.
Dooley’s other books include: “Minnesota’s Bounty: The Farmers Market Cookbook,” “The Northern Heartland Kitchen,” “The Perennial Kitchen,” “Sweet Nature: A Cook’s Guide to Using Honey and Maple Syrup,” “Savory Sweet,” “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen” and “The Birchwood Café Cookbook.” The Birchwood Café is located in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis. The restaurant is currently temporarily closed, but when open, is one of my favorite places to dine.
All of Dooley’s books are available for checkout at the library. You will also find some titles available digitally on Hoopla and Libby.