When I talk with friends, we all have different memories of holiday dinners with family. Some memories are of people, others are of sights and sounds, however, you can never forget the food.
In my family, certain holiday foods were just considered tradition and would remind us of loved ones we’ve lost. Whether it was “Grandma Mini’s Mint Meringue Cookies” or “Grandma Forkey’s BBQ Ribs,” those recipes always brought smiles to our faces.
This year, since my Easter will be completely different then Easter’s of the past, I thought I would give my Easter a picnic theme. What does a picnic need… coleslaw!
In sticking with the holiday tradition of honoring family members we miss through their recipes, I brought out a recipe that my mom’s cousin’s wife (Phew! That’s a mouth full) Marci Hagen gave my sister and I several years ago. It is my favorite coleslaw. Her coleslaw recipe is sweeter than most I have tried and that is what makes it different and yummy.
Ingredients
In a blender, pour the following ingredients, start with the liquids, to create the dressing.
• ¼ cup olive oil.
• ¼ cup apple cider vinegar.
• ½ cup water.
• 1 cup sugar (I prefer ¾ cup if I want it to be less sweet).
• ½ tsp salt.
• 2 tsp onion (I use fresh onion that has been finely chopped).
• 1/8 tsp pepper.
Directions
• Blend for a minute or so to make sure the sugar has been dissolved.
• Pour sauce over cabbage and carrots, don’t forget to put them in a bowl.
• Now this is where you can cheat if you need to. I use two 14 ounces bags of Dole Classic Coleslaw for my base.
• Mix well.
• Chill for an hour and then serve.
If you don’t use it all, it’s coleslaw and makes great leftovers.
