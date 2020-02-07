Ebensteiner

Mia Harriet Ebensteiner, daughter of Mark and Niki Ebensteiner of Becker, was born Monday, January 13, 2020.

She weighted 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long. She was welcomed home by siblings Eli, Zoe and Leo.

Proud grandparents are Keith and Diane Hendrickson of Fergus Falls; Dave and Millie Ebensteiner of Sebeka; great-grandparents are Gordy and Harriet Nelson of Fergus Falls; MaryAnn Groetsch of Albany.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments