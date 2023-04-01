I love walking down the library stacks and noticing books I have read. Simply getting from point A to point B in the library allows me to notice, out of the corner of my eye, the spines of books I have loved. Of course, I also notice the books I aspire to read. The latter list is longer. While both lists grow, one outpaces the other. Many of the books that get added to both lists have been recommended by others. I would like to pass on some of those fruitful recommendations to you.
A member of my book group once suggested “Five Smooth Stones” by Ann Fairbairn. She shared how the book was so good that whenever she saw a used copy, she would purchase it to give it away. Coming in at over 800 pages and spanning decades of a family's experience in New Orleans, I assure you that the book does not disappoint. Family dynamics, a chronicle of American history, the Civil Rights Movement, and complex relationships, the book is comprehensive in scope and superbly written. The characters are dynamic and you truly become invested in their lives. I, too, know to purchase used copies whenever I run across them to share with others.
Another book group recommendation was to read “Rabbit, Run” by the prolific author, John Updike, who has penned poetry, novels, short stories, plays, essays and even children’s books. His four-book series was written over four decades, beginning in the 1960s. “Rabbit, Run,” “Rabbit Redux,” “Rabbit is Rich” and “Rabbit at Rest” comprise the series. Updike was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the National Book Award for two of the titles in this series. This series follows the life of Harry, Rabbit Angstrom, a former high school basketball star, who marries, unmarries, struggles, achieves a measure of success and reflects on what it is all about. Updike does an excellent job of capturing the complexity of Rabbit's life at various stages and how personal decisions impact our lives going forward.
“Lakota Woman,” by Mary Crow Dog was not only suggested by friends but appears on many lists of books one should read, and trust me, this is a book you should read. Mary Brave Bird grew up on Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. This is the story of her life, her challenges, her achievements, and her journey. I gained a great deal from learning about Mary Crow Dog and seeing life through her lens. This book is difficult to stop reading once you start and you will find yourself wishing the book wouldn’t end.
A book that I often recommend is a very clever work of fiction called “Ella Minnow Pea: A Novel in Letters” by Mark Dunn. Interestingly, there is a play on the word “letter” as it is an epistolary novel, all about alphabetical letters. The book also delves into deeper issues about power, wisdom, heroes, and interpretation of meaning. This slim book is absolutely charming. It will make you laugh and it will make you think. It is a great selection for book groups.
I am always grateful for a book recommendation and I hope you will consider these suggestions.
Gail Hedstrom. Director. Fergus Falls Public Library.
