A new year means new programming at the Fergus Falls Public Library. Not to worry — we still have our traditional monthly book clubs, movie nights and story time events available for the community to attend. Programming geared specifically towards children in first through third grade is an area where I am focusing on bringing fresh ideas to the table. Last fall, the “Book-A-Teers” book club was an enjoyable introduction into early elementary programming where attendees read different books each month and participated in a corresponding activity. With the positive response to that program, I knew I wanted to continue offering children in that age range a variety of library programming where they could learn and socialize with their peers. From these desires and goals, “MiniMakers” was born.
MiniMakers is a new library program where children in first through third grade can participate in different hands-on activities to spark their imagination and creativity. This past week, MiniMakers met for the first time to complete a yarn weaving project. While there were many hours of prep work that went into the event, the result was a fun-filled hour of learning, inspiration and individual artistic expression from each participant. One of my favorite aspects of this program was how the two main materials, cardboard and yarn, were either recycled from our book boxes or donated from the public. It is amazing what can be created with simple items you most likely have in your own home.
When the children arrived, we began our time together with a task of choosing one, and only one, piece of yarn. “Why do we only get to choose one?” and “Won’t we need more than one piece of yarn?” were asked from a handful of the children. With the mystery of the single piece of yarn looming over us, we began. An explanation of weaving transitioned into a demonstration where we learned the mantra: ‘over, under, over, under’. Then, each child was given their own loom where they practiced weaving their one strand of yarn over and under the warp threads. Once they completed three or four rows, the real fun began. During our remaining time together, each child worked diligently in choosing various yarn colors and sizes and weaving them onto their loom. Patterns and themes quickly emerged such as rainbow order, dark blues and blacks, or bright pink, purple and yellow stripes. Many chose to stay after the class had finished in order to put the finishing touches on their weaving or to simply add a few more colorful yarn strands to their project.
“The time went quickly!” I commented.
“Yeah. Especially when you’re doing something fun!” one girl responded.
The best part? Everyone was able to take their project and loom with them to continue practicing their weaving at home.
The inspiration for this activity came from a blog I discovered online, but there are many yarn craft books available at the library. “Weaving” by Susan O’Reilly and “10-Minute Yarn Projects” by Sarah Schuette are perfect for kids. For adults, “Cardboard Loom Weaving” by {span}Harumi Kageyama{span} contains twenty-five different weaving projects such as making hats, potholders, or blankets. While the children enjoyed their time in MiniMakers, many parents were equally grateful for the program and inquired about future MiniMakers events. “I actually got to sit and read a book for an hour!” one parent exclaimed. This interest from both children and parents highlights the importance of offering diverse programming for all ages. The Fergus Falls Public Library continues to offer free, quality programming for all ages every year. Visit our website, ffpubliclibrary.org or our Facebook page for more program information and to stay updated on our weekly events.
A big thank you to those in the community who donated the variety of beautiful yarn and to the library staff and volunteers who helped prepare everything for the event! MiniMakers will meet once a month January through May, with new activities taking place at each meeting. Keep an eye out for registration opportunities! A reminder that the library will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.