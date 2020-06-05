There are lots of misconceptions about native plants. Admittedly, some can be invasive like the oxeye daisy, but not all of them are. Most aggressively invasive plants are imported from either other countries or other parts of the country. Actually, any plant can become invasive if given the right conditions. A site that doesn’t have the natural checks and balances, like grass, shade or poor soil it had in its natural habitat will let a plant go crazy. If you don’t believe that, plant oxeye daisy, a ditch plant, in good soil. It starts spreading, totally out of control. It pops up everywhere.
Native plants aren’t sources of pollen-causing allergies. Don’t curse the goldenrod for your itchy eyes. The culprit is ragweed. Goldenrod pollen is heavy and falls to the ground where the ragweed pollen floats on the air. Most native plants are pollinated by insects, not wind. Your Kentucky blue grass has the potential to produce more allergens than any native plant.
They aren’t hard to grow. You just have to plant them where they are happy. They have evolved to grow in a specific area. You will need to learn about the different plant communities and their soil and sunlight requirements. Only then can you determine which plants are best for the spot where you want to plant them. Most native are actually easier to grow than their cultivated counterparts.
One thing about native plants that put the Martha types off is that they don’t grow in nice straight lines. They are messy. Nature is naturally messy. It’s full of fallen half-rotted logs, intertwined plants, recycling plant parts, rotting leaves and nothing is in straight lines. When given the proper conditions to grow, most native plants will produce larger and better flowers than those in the wild.
There are things you can do to make a native plant landscape look neater if you must. Create paths. A gravel or lawn grass path through your wildflower patch will not only make it look neater, you will be able to see individual plants. Cut back plants when they are done blooming unless you want seeds. Add patches of lawn grass. Tall grasses just hide the smaller wildflowers.
Native plant gardeners face moral and ethical considerations most gardeners don’t. Buy only plants that are labeled nursery propagated, not just nursery grown. A reputable grower will be happy to tell you where he got his plants. If the grower is evasive or doesn’t answer where his plants came from, don’t buy them. He could have dug them up illegally. Native plants should never be dug for gardens unless the plants are facing destruction from road building or development. It is preferable to preserve the habitat but that isn’t always possible. If you do have permission to collect seeds, take only what you need and take a few seeds from several plants.
Many nurseries are handling native plants now. Some specialize in them and will mail you your choice. Before you order, be sure you will have the proper habitat for your new additions. The hardest place to get any plants growing well is dry shade. If that is where you want them, do some research to find the few that will grow in such difficult places. A good nursery will guide you away from marsh marigolds for that area for instance. They want wet feet.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
