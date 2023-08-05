It has been HOT! Hot and windy weather is really difficult for most plants, especially trees. The rule of thumb for watering has been an inch a week, however, in these miserable temperatures, that is not nearly enough.
You do know that trees planted less than five years ago need special care, extra watering and a deep mulch to thrive, but did you know that your mature trees need extra care now too? If a maple tree doesn’t get all the moisture it needs, it will begin to die from the top down and may take five to seven years to properly recover. Bunkey was surprised to see dry oak leaves on his lawn. What the heck, it’s not fall yet. Trees do a bit of striptease, that is they start to drop leaves if they get too dry. Fewer leaves mean less water loss. So how can you keep your mature trees healthy in this kind of weather? Water them. Don’t just wave the hose at them. Run the sprinkler until the area is squishy when you walk on it. This may take all day, especially if you have sandy soil. The idea is for the water to go deep into the soil. Watering a little every day will encourage roots to stay near the top of the soil and dry out more quickly. Water close to the ground. Some of the water from sprinklers that throw it high into the air evaporates before it hits the ground and is wasted. It will also take longer for the soil to get properly wet.
Water grass until you no longer see your footsteps on the grass. Again, this may take hours. Flowerbeds need water now too. Hydrangeas are real sponges. Just look at the first part of the name, hydra means water. Corn will tell you when it’s dry, but your cabbages won’t. To be sure you have enough moisture in the vegetable garden, dig a hole where you think the soil is wet. You may be surprised to find that only the top inch or so is damp and it is still very dry underneath. Underwatering will encourage roots of plants to grow shallowly. The object is for the roots to stay deep where it is cool and prevent them from drying up. Don’t water a little every day, really soak the area so they have several days of moisture before you water again.
If you can avoid it, don’t water during the hottest part of the day or late at night. Water that stays on the leaves all night is just asking for fungal diseases. Water on leaves during the hot part of the day acts like magnifying glass frying the leaves, that is what doesn’t just evaporate.
This kind of weather is why Bunkey mulches every growing thing. Mulch helps keep the soil cooler and retain moisture. When he moved into this house, there were shrubs right up against the house and mulched with rocks. The shrubs were scraggly, and weeds were popping through the rocks. It took him several years to remove all the rocks and the landscape fabric under them. The shrubs were a total loss as they were half dead as they were so close to the house they never got rained on. Now he has his foundation plantings four feet from the house, so they get any rain that falls. They are also well mulched with bark. Rock mulch heats frying the feeder roots that are only a few inches under the soil. Never use it around plants. If you must have rock mulch, plant your plants in pots on top of it. They will be much happier.
Bev Johnson, Master Gardener.