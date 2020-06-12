What did you do this past week to learn more about the situation America has found itself in and educate yourself about racial injustice in the United States? It might feel like you know enough because you watch the news or scroll through social media, but take a look at your bookshelf, at the movies you own and choose to watch, the music you listen to. Is there anyone represented there that doesn’t look like you or your family, that has a different cultural background or heritage from you?
Before you pick something up because it has black characters in it and that feels like enough, stop and think: Who made this? Who’s the hero in this story? Who am I supporting by watching or reading or listening to this? “The Help” might seem good enough — it has black actresses and is about civil rights! On the other hand, it’s directed by a white man, based on a book written by a white woman, and some of the actresses in the film (Viola Davis, Bryce Dallas Howard) have accused the film of elevating the voices of the white characters at the expense of the stories of the black characters. “I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard,” Davis said in an interview with Vanity Fair.
If fictional films are your preferred medium of choice, consider the 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out” by Jordan Peele. It deals with race overtly, when main character Chris Washington goes to meet the family of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage, for the first time, but it also symbolically looks at how black people try to navigate oppressive white spaces and the kind of damage that assimilation and denial of the self can cause.
If you prefer documentaries, I’ve seen a lot of people recently recommending “13th” (on Netflix and free on YouTube) and “I Am Not Your Negro” (Amazon Prime) but I haven’t watched them yet. In a “blackness in the media” course I took in college, we watched “The Central Park Five,” a documentary by Ken Burns, his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband, David McMahon. It has some issues, like giving too much time to how white press covered the case and white spokespeople, and less time to the black community’s thoughts and reactions, but it does some really great things like show how America has not really grown out of mob mentality and it exposes how government officials, police departments and the media can often be very vocal about an issue and, when proven wrong, are much less vocal in their apologies and corrections. It also goes into how confessions are coerced and how the justice system frequently fails the black community and the damage it does not just to the individuals it falsely condemns but to American culture as a whole.
A few weeks ago I wrote about emo music and one band that’s come to my attention, if that’s a genre of music you like, is Proper. They’re an Afro-punk band from Brooklyn with lots of songs about trying to navigate in both black and white spaces and persistent feelings of not fitting in. The name itself, Proper, comes from white people telling band members that they must have a white parent because of how “proper” they speak. Their music is very raw and their lyrics are engaging and snarky, and if you’re a fan of Say Anything or Los Campesinos! you’ll probably like their sound.
Honestly, I could be doing a better job myself of “decolonizing” my bookshelf/Netflix queue/playlists, as author and critic Juan Vidal put it on NPR earlier this month. Like I said last week, though, education is a journey, not a destination. Don’t burn yourself out trying to correct everything immediately, take small steps and keep it up. My friend finds comfort in rereading the “Lord of the Rings” books and that’s fine if that’s where she wants to spend her time right now, trying to decompress, but she’s also looking at picking up some of Toni Morrison’s novels and listening to Prosper. while she quilts. That’s definitely a place to start this process of bridging the racial divide within yourself because, whether you like it or not, we’re all in this together.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.