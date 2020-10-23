I’ve written about ghosts before but I watched “The Mothman Prophecies” (2002) so now I’m thinking about cryptids. You probably know about some of the more common cryptids like Bigfoot, the Yeti and the Loch Ness Monster, but there’s a whole world of legendary creatures out there like the Mothman, the Jersey Devil and the Hodag.
“The Mothman Prophecies” deals with the Mothman, of course, who also shows up in that TV show I was watching last week, “Hellier.” It’s a bit of a weird one because it has an expansive mythos that involves aliens and disasters, but is best known for being spotted multiple times in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, ahead of the Silver Bridge collapse nearby. The movie is based on the nonfiction book of the same name by John Keel, a journalist and UFO-logist.
One of my favorite cryptids, just because it’s from Central America and has a Spanish name, is the chupacabra, known for killing livestock in Puerto Rico, northern Mexico and the southern United States. The creature kills its prey like a vampire, draining them of blood and leaving two puncture wounds in the neck. It’s sometimes described as looking like a strange dog, or else reptile-like with leather skin and spines along its back.
The Midwest has a few cryptids of its own, like the Vergas Hairy Man I just learned about that supposedly roamed the Vergas trails here in Otter Tail County. The Hairy Man was highlighted by the SyFy Channel TV show “Haunted Highway” in 2012, although they couldn’t determine if it was a real creature or not.
My friend in Wisconsin is annoyed by the existence of the Hodag, said to prowl the city of Rhinelander where it was supposedly captured in 1893. I can see why it annoys her, the design of it is atrocious and not unlike something a second grader would draw on the back of an Olive Garden children’s menu, but Rhinelander seems to love it: It’s the mascot of their high school, there’s a music festival named after it, there’s a sculpture of it in front of the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce and even the city’s website calls Rhinelander “The Home of the Hodag,” as if it’s the most noteworthy thing to ever come out of the city.
Point Pleasant has a similar affection for their cryptid, the Mothman, with an annual Mothman Festival and a 12-foot statue of the Mothman in front of the Mothman Museum.
Cryptids end up being mascots in a way (literally in the case of the Hodag), unique to a particular place and symbols of pride. Any place there’s been a Bigfoot sighting, you find Bigfoot merchandise shops and Bigfoot statues you can take photos with; Bemidji, of course, has the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, following the legend that Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes were made by Bunyan’s footprints.
Whether you believe in a cryptid or not, they do form a sense of community, something for people to talk about and bond over. Point Pleasant, Rhinelander and Vergas aren’t the biggest cities, and since the chupacabra preys on livestock it’s probably not a stretch to believe its appearances have been in smaller towns, too. In communities like that, something like the sighting of an unusual creature can bring some excitement to everyday life and can set the town apart from other “flyover” areas that urbanites might view as a monolith.
There aren’t too many great movies about cryptids, probably because there’s no real difference between a cryptid and any other animal. Most Bigfoot films tend to be comedies and “The Mothman Prophecies” gets knocked for being too boring. If they interest you, though, there’s great episodes of “X-Files” about them, “Hellier” is another choice and the aforementioned “Haunted Highway” TV show.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.