Now that you have your seeds, you need to know when is the optimum time to start them and what to start them in. Some seeds are so small that the recommendation is to just sprinkle them on top of the soil. For those, fill a sterilized flat with seed starting mix and dribble the seeds across it in rows. Others will get real upset if you transplant them, actually they will just up and die on you. They need to be in pots either plastic or peat. It is very helpful to have some type of bottom heating to get your seeds to sprout and a light to keep them from getting leggy. Two fluorescent bulbs, one pink the other blue in a shop light work very well. How to tell what color they are? Pink will be labeled bath or kitchen. The rest of them are blue unless they are grow lights. Those are usually more expensive.
Carefully read the back of your seed packet. It will tell you days to bloom/ripen, if the seed needs to be covered, and if it needs light or dark to sprout. Most seeds need to have a clear cover on the container to keep them from drying out.
Always use a new bag of seed starter. That way you will be sure it is sterile. If the bag is leftover from last year, it may have become contaminated. Nothing is more devastating than to discover your baby plants flopped over and dying from damp off. Keep the medium damp but not soaking wet. Never, never let the medium get totally dry. Sterilize any container that has had soil in it at any time. Soak them in 1 part bleach (about one glug) to 10 parts of water for at least a half hour.
Now when to start what and when.
Mid-February for wax begonias, pansies/violas, geraniums, onions and leeks, celery, lobelia, stocks, black-eyed Susan, impatiens, browallia, torenia, larkspur, and dusty miller.
Early March for ganzania, heliotrope, rubackia, coleus, dahlia. Schizanthus, petunias, ageratum, snaps, scabiosa, vinca/periwinkle, verbena, and the cabbages and head lettuce.
Mid-March start bells of Ireland, pinks, salpiglosis, scarlet sage/salvia, statice, nicotianna, annual phlox, alyssum, hollyhocks, mimulus, ornamental pepper, candytuft, cleome, tithonia, marigold and peppers.
Toward the end of March start aster, balsam, celosia, cornflower, strawflower, portulaca, babys breth, amaranthus, and ornamental basil.
Early April start your tomatoes, calendula, four o’clocks, ornamental kale, morning glory, and nasturtium. Mid-April start; thunbergia, sweet peas, zinnias and cosmos and the vine crops, melons, cucumbers and squash/pumpkins. Start your vines in plastic pots. They can be easily popped out to plant.
Nemesia, claskia and lavatera all need to be started in peat pots about mid-February. The problem with peat pots is that some roots have a hard time penetrating the peat. If you ever have pulled poinsettias from a pot you will see that they have been rooted in very small peat pots and hardly any roots are outside of the pots. You will need to soak your peat potted plants then very carefully pull the bottom off the pot before you plant it. This does disturb the roots but gives them a chance to get their feet in the soil without too much trouble.
It’s time to get dirt under your fingernails. Spring is coming.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
