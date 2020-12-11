I recently watched the movie “Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau” because a couple of years ago, after reading the book, I watched the 1996 movie “The Island of Dr. Moreau” and was absolutely stunned with how wild it was. I then heard that the production of the movie was equally wild, so when I saw that the documentary about it was now on Amazon Prime, I had to watch it.
I have a very serious fascination with disaster and the more absurd the situation, the more I’m into it. Behind the scenes information about films is also interesting to me, I kind of like seeing how the sausage is made, I guess you could say, so a film like “Lost Soul” is exactly the kind of thing I’d be interested in.
“The Room” and it’s accompanying book “The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made” epitomizes this type of absurd catastrophe turned feature film. However, “The Room” is an independent, $6 million film made by one incompetent man who thought he knew how to do things better than anyone else. “The Island of Dr. Moreau” is a $40 million movie made by several men who thought they knew how to do things better than anyone else.
Richard Stanley was the original director for “The Island of Dr. Moreau,” and listening to him talk in the documentary, you get a clear idea that he was passionate about the work — he knew the story and he had his opinions on how all previous adaptations of the story fell short, and he was dedicated to doing the novel by H.G. Wells justice while also paying homage to its connections to Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.”
Unfortunately, while Stanley was an adept storyteller when it came to smaller productions, the studio had bigger ideas for this film. The story and vision were a passion of his, which he’d worked very hard to get a studio to pick up, so he was reluctant to let it go, even when it became clear that every major force was aligned against him. His two main choices for actors in the film drop out, a hurricane delays production, the suicide of Marlon Brando’s daughter leaves his participation in the film in question and Val Kilmer’s ego leads to friction and hostility on set.
Stanley’s time working on the film only constitutes about a third of the documentary, as he is replaced by John Frankenheimer only half a week after shooting for the film begins. While the film under Stanley was only supposed to be about an $8 million production, the addition of Val Kilmer, Marlon Brando and David Thewlis ballooned costs and the studio was reluctant to scrap the project. They believed it would be more expensive to drop it than to just release a garbage film.
With that attitude in mind, and with the crew mostly isolated in the rain forest outside of Cairns, Australia, rule of law completely breaks down. A couple dozen extras turn into a couple hundred, Kilmer and Brando clash egos, leading to days where absolutely nothing gets filmed, Frankenheimer seems completely unwilling to go against anything Brando suggests and even Stanley returns to set, smuggled in by extras who disguised him as a dog man.
If you’re interested at all in seeing what a $40 million train wreck looks like, then “Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau” is a must watch.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
