Friday was Valentine’s Day and while I don’t usually enjoy romance as a standalone genre, I can appreciate a good love story. I’ve put together some of my favorites here, a mix of books and movies, that I would recommend looking into if you’re looking for something to set the mood, although I admit I have a penchant for enjoying the tragic so bring tissues.
1. “The Idiot” by Fyodor Dostoevsky is my all-time favorite book of all time that also happens to be a romance novel, in my opinion. I say it’s a romance story because it’s somewhat of a love triangle between the main character, Prince Myshkin and his two love interests: a troubled woman named Nastasya Filippovna and a woman from a respectable family named Aglaya Ivanovna. In the way of tragic Russian novels, there’s a lot going on in this 650-plus page tome, but one of the central themes Dostoevsky explores is the kinds of love that humans experience. In the end, does Myshkin choose to pursue the woman he wants to save, in whom he sees parts of himself, or does he choose the woman who promises him stability and respectability?
2. “Norweigan Wood” by Haruki Murakami is my second favorite book of all time and essentially explores some of the same questions that “The Idiot” does. It follows college student Toru Watanabe and his relationship with his dead best friend’s girlfriend, Naoko. His friend, Kizuki, committed suicide when he was 17 and while Watanabe and Naoko grew close after the tragedy, they drift apart as Watanabe starts college and Naoko goes to a mental health facility in a rural area. Watanabe tries balancing his relationship with Naoko in this isolated mountain facility with his life at school, where he’s met the lively and vivacious Midori. Like Prince Myshkin, he’s presented with a choice between a girl he wants to save and a girl that makes him happy.
3. “I’m a Cyborg but That’s Ok” is a film directed by Park Chan-Wook, best known for his film “Oldboy.” “I’m a Cyborg but That’s Ok” is about patients at a mental institution in Korea and primarily follows the blossoming relationship between Yong-goon, a woman who believes she is a cyborg, and Il-soon, a schizophrenic with anti-social behavior. Due to Young-goon’s condition, she refuses to eat (cyborgs don’t eat food, they need batteries) and is force-fed by doctors to keep her alive. Il-soon grows attached to her and starts trying to help her by working within her delusions, for instance by convincing her that he can install a component into her back that will turn food into electrical energy when she eats. The film is an interesting, heart-felt look at a unique kind of love story full of quirky humor and happiness in the face of tragedy.
4. “Never Let Me Go” by British author Kazuo Ishiguro is a novel that’s better the less you know going into it. It was made into a film by the same name in 2010, directed by Mark Romanek and starring Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley. It explores the childhood of these three characters, Tommy, Kathy and Ruth, who grow up at an English boarding school for “special children.” It primarily follows Ruth, the narrator, who is remembering their time at the school and the tumultuous young adulthood they experience when they leave. The world they live in is different from our own, and in that world the three of them have inevitable destinies that they know will tear them apart. When Ruth runs into Kathy as an adult, they think they’ve found a way to avoid that destiny. While it’s too late for Kathy, Ruth finds Tommy, whom she has always loved. She believes that if they can prove their love, they can escape together. “Never Let Me Go” is a dystopian science fiction story, in case you’re wondering what the nature of this “destiny” is, but I won’t give away more than that.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle Editor for The Daily Journal.
