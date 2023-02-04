Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so you are probably thinking about flowers for that special person. Red roses are the first flower that comes to mind for valentine flowers as they symbolize love. Even the guy who can’t tell a mum from a delphinium, knows what a rose is.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?