A few weeks ago, I was house-sitting for some family members while they were out of town. The house was located outside of Fergus, by a lake, and had beautiful sunrises in the morning. While this two-week adventure started without a hitch, things took a turn for the worse towards the end of my second week. One evening, I was driving home late after finishing work and visiting friends. I love to listen to audiobooks while driving so, on this night, I decided to start a new audiobook for my 20-minute commute. I chose a cozy mystery titled “Death by Beach Read” by Eva Gates. I pushed play and set off.
The main character, Lucy, was a librarian who worked in a lighthouse library. Her fiancée had to leave town for a work trip, so she was home alone with her cat. One night, Lucy woke up and heard a floorboard creak. Soon after, she discovered her deck door was slightly open with sandy footprints crossing the room. I was officially spooked. My brain made the connection that, like Lucy, I was a librarian staying in a house. By myself. By a body of water. And I was driving back to this house at 9:30 at night. My heart rate spiked and I began to question my safety. You may be thinking, “Turn off the book and listen to something different!”, but I persisted. When Lucy and her fiancée found a dead man lying in their kitchen, I had to stop listening. By this point, I was fairly confident I had forgotten to lock a door at the house and some stranger was going to be waiting for me inside. What can I say? My imagination got the best of me. It’s okay; you can laugh if you want. I survived the night and eventually finished the book, during the day and after I had completed my house-sitting duties.
March is Women's History Month and National Reading Month. This and my cozy mystery experience inspired me to provide some mystery book recommendations written by female authors. You may be familiar with authors Agatha Christie, Louise Penny, Gillian Flynn, Mary Higgins Clark, Laura Childs and Ruth Rendell as they have written many excellent novels. Check them out if you haven’t, but below are more recent titles enjoyed by Fergus Library staff.
“The Golden Spoon” by Jessa Maxwell (2023) – Katelyn Boyer
I devoured this newly released mystery by Jessa Maxwell. With British Bake Off vibes, Betsy Martin, "America's grandmother" and renowned baker, hosts Bake Week at her remote Vermont estate. The estate has been in her family for decades and Betsy feels the pressure to keep it up, no easy feat when it requires staff and constant repairs. Each year she relents and lets contestants spend one week at Grafton competing for the television show. I fell in love with this book because Maxwell switches off perspectives, following each baking contestant. You learn their stories as the week unfolds,\ and I found myself equally interested in each character. The murder aspect doesn't come in until the latter part of the book where, for me, the plot was a bit over the top. This was an absolutely delightful read; I savored it in hopes that it wouldn't end. This is Maxwell's debut novel and I can't wait to read more from her in the future.
“The Agathas” by Kathleen Glasglow & Liz Lawson (2022) – Arielle McCune
This fun, fast-paced young adult novel is told from alternating viewpoints of two high school girls; Alice Ogilvie and Iris Adams. Alice used to be a "main" (one of the cool kids) but ever since her mysterious five-day disappearance from the summer before, she hasn't been treated the same. Her former friends want to know why she left and where she went but Alice refuses to tell. She ends up spending most days alone, with only her nanny and her impressive collection of Agatha Christie books to keep her company. Iris, a quiet student with a secret of her own, wants only one thing – for her and her mother to be able to leave the Southern California town of Castle Cove to escape "the thing". Iris takes a part-time job tutoring Alice and, while on the surface it seems they have nothing in common, they quickly bond over the suspicious disappearance of a classmate. Teaming up to try to solve this mystery, the "Agathas" quickly learn things aren't what they seem in their seaside town.
“The Finlay Donovan Series” by Elle Cosimano (2021-2023) – Krista Kugler
This series of books is perfect if you’re looking for murder mystery comedy stories to read. Cosimano uses a fast-paced writing style paired with suspense, dark humor, and quirky characters to draw the reader into the world of Finlay Donovan. “Finlay Donovan Jumps the Gun” was recently published, making it the third in this series.
"The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt (2013) – Gail Hedstrom
This is a superbly written literary mystery. An explosion at an art museum, a missing work of art, antiques, secrets, loss, friendships, and trust. It is a “keep you up all night long on the edge of your seat” kind of read. A compelling, contemporary, coming-of-age story that is so good, once you finish it, you will immediately want to read it again. Donna Tartt is a talented writer who attended Bennington College in Vermont, well-known for its esteemed writing program. Tartt's writing is truly superb. The film version of this book holds up well.
The Fergus Falls Public Library is doing a literary voting bracket throughout the month of March where community members can vote on the top 16 children's, middle grade, young adult and adult books checked out among the 12 libraries in the Viking Library System. For more information, please visit our website ffpubliclibrary.org, or stop in the library to vote in person.
Krista Kugler is the Children’s Services Library at the Fergus Falls Public Library.