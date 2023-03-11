A few weeks ago, I was house-sitting for some family members while they were out of town. The house was located outside of Fergus, by a lake, and had beautiful sunrises in the morning. While this two-week adventure started without a hitch, things took a turn for the worse towards the end of my second week. One evening, I was driving home late after finishing work and visiting friends. I love to listen to audiobooks while driving so, on this night, I decided to start a new audiobook for my 20-minute commute. I chose a cozy mystery titled “Death by Beach Read” by Eva Gates. I pushed play and set off.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?