As part of the National Endowment for Arts (NEA) Big Read events happening this spring, I’ve been thinking about books related to the Big Read selection, the graphic novel “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui. This is Bui’s memoir of fleeing Vietnam during the Vietnam War and immigrating to the United States.
One of my favorite books about the Vietnam War is “Patriots: The Vietnam War Remembered from All Sides” by Christian G. Appy. In this oral history, Appy tells the stories of over 130 people who were involved in the war. Each person brings a different perspective and you’ll read about the experiences of many Vietnamese people, including doctors, soldiers and villagers, as well as US policy makers, servicemen, activists and more. Another good nonfiction pick is the Pulitzer Prize winning “Embers of War: The Fall of an Empire and the Making of America’s Vietnam” by Fredrik Logevall. Meticulously researched, Logevall details how the USA became involved in Vietnam. Le Ly Hayslip provides her perspective in her memoir “When Heaven and Earth Changed Places: A Vietnamese Woman's Journey from War to Peace.” Hayslip was a teenager when war changed her life. She flees to the United States, returning years later to reconcile her war experiences with her birth country.
For fiction, I enjoyed “Matterhorn” by Vietnam War veteran Karl Marlantes. This epic novel (663 pages) focuses on the daily lives of soldiers during the Vietnam War. It starts out slow, the soldiers are alternatively bored and terrified. They spend each day trekking through the jungle or fortifying their base, but the pacing picks up and by the end you feel like the characters are real people and you want to keep following these soldiers' lives. This would make a great pairing with "The Things They Carried" by Minnesota author Tim O'Brien.
A novel I would like to read is “The Mountains Sing” by Vietnamese poet Nguyen Phan Que Mai. This is the story of multiple generations of the Tran family as they live through the Vietnam War. Selected as a best book of the year by NPR, Que Mai focuses on the human cost of the conflict to the Vietnamese people. This novel has been described as both devastating and hopeful.
In a similar vein to the NEA Big Read selection, “Vietnamerica: A Family's Journey” by G.B. Tran is a graphic novel memoir about Tran’s family escaping Vietnam and immigrating to the United States. Tran was born in the USA and his parents were reluctant to share with him stories of the terrible hardships and trauma they experienced. He pieces together their stories through talking with many relatives and the point of view is purposefully choppy.
For books about modern day Vietnam, I turn to some of my favorite genres: travel and food memoirs! “Eating Viet Nam: Dispatches from a Blue Plastic Table” is by British ex-pat Graham Holliday. Holliday is a journalist who loved Vietnamese street food so much that he started a blog about it. An adventurous eater, Holliday travels the back streets of Hanoi and Saigon, as well as Vietnam’s countryside, on a quest to find authentic Vietnamese food.
“Catfish and Mandala: a Two-Wheeled Voyage Through the Landscape and Memory of Vietnam” by Andrew X. Pham is a travel memoir. Born in Vietnam and raised in California, Vietnamese-American Pham sets off on a year-long, multiple-continent bicycle journey, in search of his identity. Pham has another nonfiction book that sounds interesting as well, “The Eaves of Heaven: a Life in Three Wars,” about his Vietnamese father’s experiences over the course of three wars.
Interested in getting involved in the NEA Big Read? Join us at the Fergus Falls Public Library on Tuesday, Mar. 29, at 6 p.m., to watch the first episode of the Ken Burns documentary “The Vietnam War,” followed by discussion led by Missy Hermes, Education Coordinator of the Otter Tail County Historical Society. The documentary is also available for check out from the library. Hermes will also speak at the library on Apr. 4, at 6:30 p.m. about area churches that helped refugees from the Vietnam War settle in Fergus Falls. Go to bit.ly/fergusfallsbigread to learn about more NEA Big Read events. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library