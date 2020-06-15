Josie Nelson is a 20-year-old singer/songwriter from Alexandria, who has an exciting career in music will be performing at the First Friday Concert at Evansville City Park July 3 from 7-9 p.m.
Nelson began writing and performing at the age of 9, winning a variety of talent contests
She has a YouTube channel with more than over 40,000 followers. Working with Tyler Ward, she has reached national attention.
Nelson has continued performing locally while pursuing her education at Concordia College in Moorhead, where she is a premed student.
Nelson performs a wide variety of music to suit all ages, from oldies to current hits along with some of her original music.
Bring your own lawn chairs or blanket. The concert committee will follow the current guidelines with social distancing of 6 feet, and masks recommended. The park is not sanitized. Attendance is at your own risk.
The committee will forego treats at intermission. This is a free concert but donations are accepted.
