Bright Eyes released their first album since 2011 on Friday, Aug. 21, titled “Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.” I fell in love with Bright Eyes in the 8th grade when a classmate of mine said she thought I’d like their music and burned me some of their CDs. I spent all of high school repetitively listening to all their albums, I even wrote a review of “Digital Ash in a Digital Urn” for an English class.
Bright Eyes has a sound that many people don’t like — Conor Oberst, the lead singer, has a raw, unprofessional voice. Many songs have unconventional instruments and he bookends his albums with noise or dialogue or people reading stories as a way to, as he says, weed out casual listeners. While that puts some people off, it’s part of the reason I love their music. The way Oberst sings feels honest and emotional and lends itself to his extremely personal lyrics which often stand on their own as poetry, precise enough to hint at dark truths while remaining vague and metaphorical enough to be relatable.
Oberst, who is also the band’s lyricist, writes about love and heartbreak, but he also writes about mental illness, alcoholism, friendships, politics, rural ennui and urban dehumanization. His songs convey sadness, desperation, helplessness, spite, hope and anger. Generally described as indie folk, Oberst hails from Omaha, Nebraska, and a lot of his subjects are deeply rooted in his lived Midwestern experience, as well as his experiences moving to New York City and, in some of his later albums, living in Mexico for a stint.
Like Elliot Smith, Oberst struggles with his success, a struggle expressed in his songs: Both of their successes were built on sad songs written out of their depression; with the success they got out of that, there’s a certain pressure to stay depressed, despite that success. Elliot Smith wrote, “The method acting that pays my bills, keeps the fat man feeding in Beverly Hills. I got a heavy metal mouth that hurls obscenity, and I get my check from the trash treasury, ‘Cause I took my own insides out.” Similarly, Oberst sings in his song “Method Acting” that his happiness is changing who he is, “No, I truly wish I could keep hanging around here, my joy is covering me, soon I will disappear.” In “False Advertising,” he says, “For a song I was bought, now I lie when I talk, with a careful eye on the cue cards, onto a stage, I was pushed, with my sorrow well-rehearsed, so give me all your pity and your money, now.”
In “Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was,” Oberst has come to terms with his success and his persistent unhappiness, embracing happiness while recognizing its fleeting nature (his older brother recently passed away and he also recently ended his seven-year marriage). One of my favorite songs off the album, “Stairwell Song,” describes a brief love affair that ends abruptly. Not because of anything that happens in the relationship — the two of them are happy, even, but sometimes things just aren’t meant to be even if we don’t understand why.
My second favorite song, “To Death’s Heart (In Three Parts)” sees Oberst drift through a few critical topics, themes we see recur throughout his oeuvre: his relationship to religion, his ex-wife, his thoughts on New York, his problems with substance abuse, and some of his travels around the world.
Unique instruments and background vocals litter the soundscape of “Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was,” including bagpipes in “Persona Non Grata” (another favorite), a Marxophone in “Pan and Broom” and a gospel choir in “Forced Convalescence.”
The album sounds like Bright Eyes, with lots of similarities to their previous albums, although with much greater polish and maturity. Although I fell off somewhat with their albums after the release of “Cassadaga” in 2007, “Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was” has brought me back.
Johanna Armstrong is the editor of the Lifestyle section.
