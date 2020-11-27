If you love lilacs but your yard is too small for a regular one, growers have developed several smaller varieties. New for this year are “New Age White” and “New Age Lavender” by Bloomables. They are described as being compact and well behaved (they don’t grab you as you walk by). They are resistant to mildew, the disease that makes our normal-sized lilac leaves get an ugly whitish coat in late summer. The leaves on these two stay a nice green all summer. At five years old they are about 5 feet tall and about that size wide. The white lilac has leaves all the way to the ground. No bare legs for this girl. They are listed as Zone 4-7. Lilacs want full sun but aren’t a bit fussy as to soil.
Monrovia has a new mophead hydrangea out this spring. “Seaside Serenade” is a macrophylla hydrangea. The flowers are on very sturdy stems so she shouldn’t flop over as some of her other big-headed cousins do. The flowers are blue violet in acid soil and a deep pink in alkaline soil like we have here. She gets to about 3-4 feet tall and wide. Plant this one in part sun or part shade. Listed as a Zone 4-9.
Proven Winners has four new hydrangea selections for this year, three for our zone. “Limelight Prime” is a panicle hydrangea. She is a bit taller at 4-6 feet tall and 4 feet wide. The green flowers hold their color until fall when they turn a pinkish red. This is a Zone 3-8b, suitable for a large container. Plant her in full sun to part shade.
“Quick Fire Fab” is another panicle hydrangea. She blooms earlier than other panicles with flowers that start out creamy green before quickly shifting to a watermelon pink and lasting a full three months. Her blooms are more impressive than the older “Quick Fire” which has lace cap flowers with more fertile florets than sterile ones. The new edition has mophead flowers. She will reach 6-8 feet tall and wide and wants more sun. Plant her in full to part sun for best blooms.
“Fie Light Tidbit,” another panicle, is a little girl. Only 2-3 feet tall and wide she will fit in most yards. Her spring white flowers turn a purplish pink in fall. She is the smallest panicle hydrangea on the market and is about a quarter of the size of the original “Fire Light.” Another Zone 3-8b she wants full to part sun.
Selecta One has a more well-behaved anemone for sale this spring. If you have planted anemone before and had her elbow her neighbors out of her way you will like this bush anemone. “Satin Doll” blush, a dwarf bush, about 9 inches tall and 17 inches wide, she has an exceptional number of flowers. Blooming in fall, the flowers are large and light pink and are said to resemble dogwood blooms, and are on long 17-inch stems and bloom from midsummer into the fall. She wants full sun to part shade and is a Zone 4-9 plant.
One thing to remember about hydrangeas; they want a lot of water. They will do well in a low spot that stays damp long after a rain. If you forget, look at the name. it starts with hydro — water.
These plants should be available at local nurseries this spring. One of them would surely fit in your estate.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.