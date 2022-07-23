Hot days at the lake and cool nights in the air conditioning call for fun summer beach reads for teens. The books below are available at Fergus Falls Public Library and through the Viking Library System.
My Last Summer with Cass by Mark Crilley
This full-color, coming of age graphic novel follows the friendship of best friends Megan and Cass. The two teens met as young girls at a lake cottage in Michigan and grew up spending every summer together there. They both developed a passion for art and loved to collaborate on their work. Everything changed when Cass’ parents got divorced and she had to move to New York with her mom. When Megan is finally able to visit her in NYC she discovers that Cass has changed and so has her art. A tale of friendship, discovery, and learning how to deal with betrayal.
The Summer We Forgot by Caroline George
A thrilling summer suspense novel with a hint of romance. Darby and Morgan used to be great friends … until their friend group split apart. When the body of one of their former teachers is discovered near the summer camp they attend, the old gang gets back together to try to solve the mystery. It reads like a modern day episode of Scooby-Doo but with much more tension and plot twists! A fun and fast-paced mystery/drama.
The Edge of Summer by Erica George
A heart-warming read about romance, friendship, and healing after tragedy. Coriander (known mostly as “Cor”), is spending the summer at Cape Cod to complete a marine biology internship. Saving the whales has been a dream of Cor’s and her best friend, Ella, since they were little girls. Ella is now gone and Cor is determined to finish the internship among other items in a list she created to honor Ella. Enter Mannix Reilly, a local lifeguard who catches Cor’s eye. As she finds herself falling for him she devotes less and less time to her internship. She grapples with complicated feelings in this sweet and charming story
Postcards from Summer by Cynthia Platt
Lexi’s mother died when she was a child. Her father refuses to talk about the past and Lexi, now 17, yearns to know more about who she is and where she came from. Lexi finally gets the opportunity in the form of an old, blue chest that her grandmother left her. She travels to Mackinac Island (without telling her dad) after her grandmother passes away. In the chest there is a trove of trinkets and keepsakes that belonged to Lexi’s mother. She uses them like clues to discover who her mother was and what she was like. But she discovers secrets that might have been better left uncovered. A poignant tale of healing, mystery, and love on a summer island.
Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle
A sharp and joy-filled rom-com from debut author LaDelle. Prince Jones (better known as DJ LoveJones) is a local Detroit celebrity due to the popular radio show where he doles out love and relationship advice to callers. He is the only teen DJ on the air and seems to be the guy with all the answers. But life isn’t always as it seems. Prince also takes care of his little brother who has ADHD and his mother who struggles with multiple sclerosis. He doesn’t have a love life of own and lives vicariously through his radio fans. Things change when he meets Dani Ford. He crushes on her. Hard. But Dani is focused on school and has no time for boys. She finally agrees to three dates with Prince to convince her that he’s worthy of her time. A fun story about stepping outside of your comfort zone, family, and teenage romance.
Someday We’ll Find it by Jennifer Wilson
Summertime in the middle of Illinois is hot, dry, and dusty. Bliss Walker is bored, surrounded by farm fields, and stuck hanging out with her cousin, Patsy. Bliss’ mother left town six years ago and Bliss has been stumbling through adolescence without her. And she’s in a rut with her boyfriend, River. Things shake up the summer before her senior year. She meets Blake, a boy who listens to her with his whole heart, and, out of the blue, her mother returns. The summer turns into a mess of complicated feelings of jealousy, rivalry, love, the complex emotions of being a teenager, and ultimately what self-care and self-discovery look like.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.