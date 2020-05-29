In my younger years, we would celebrate certain milestones, like confirmation or birthdays, by going to Sunday brunch at a local hotel. I liked going to these buffets because we were able to try lots of different foods. One of my favorite discoveries was chocolate mousse.
I remember wondering what kind of chocolate was made from moose. After all liverwurst is made from liver, it was probably the same thing, right? To my relief they were not the same thing… phew!
As I got older I discovered instant pudding and while it is extremely easy, it was not the same as the mousse. I had always had it in my mind that chocolate mousse was hard to make so I should just stick with pudding. Unfortunately, for a time, I had forgotten about my beloved chocolate mousse.
Recently, I was cleaning out and reorganizing some of my cookbooks, which means I had to look through them all. I was tickled pink to find a chocolate mousse recipe. To my surprise, it was fairly easy to make. I giggle now at the thoughts of my younger self and how I just knew it would be difficult to make. Boy, was I wrong.
Ingredients
• 1 package of milk chocolate (11.5 oz to 12 oz).
• 2 tbsp butter.
• 2 eggs.
• ½ tsp vanilla.
• 1 pint heavy whipping cream.
Directions
• Melt chocolate chips with butter. I recommend using a double boiler for melting the chocolate; however, if you don’t have one, a medium sauce pan in a larger sauce pan will work. Just make sure you have water in the larger sauce pan when you start melting your chocolate on the stove.
• Add eggs, one at a time, to chocolate and mix in thoroughly.
• Once chocolate is mixed completely, chill it. I find it best to take my pan with the chocolate mixture and place it in a sink with cold water to help chill it. If you use this method, make sure not to get water in your chocolate and to continue to stir as it will help cool it down.
• In a separate bowl, whip the whipping cream and vanilla using an electric mixer until it peaks.
• Fold in chocolate to the whipping cream, slowly and gently.
• Mix thoroughly.
• Pour into individual containers and refrigerate.
• Serve with a dollop of whipping cream on top.
If you like a darker chocolate, then use semisweet chocolate chips for a richer flavor.
