In July, I featured some of the fiction book club kits available at the Fergus Falls Public Library. This week, I’m recommending nonfiction titles that are available as book club kits. Each book club kit contains approximately 10 copies of the book and discussion questions. Checking out a kit is an easy way to select a book for your existing group or to assist you in starting a group.
84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff
This is a charming, bookish read. It is the 1950s correspondence between New York screenwriter Helene Hanff and the British used bookstore Marks & Co. Hanff wrote to the bookstore seeking specific books and developed a relationship with the staff, sending them food parcels while they were facing post-WWII rations. This is a quick read that is perfect for book clubs to read during busier seasons. If you liked this book, try our book club kits for the memoir “Bookends” by Zibby Owens or the novel “The Bookish Life of Nina Hill” by Abbi Waxman.
Bookends by Zibby Owens
I was enthralled with Zibby Owen's memoir. Zibby Owens is a publisher, podcaster, book store owner, and book influencer who has spent years pursuing her passion of sharing good books with others. In her memoir she talks about her life from childhood to present day and how at each stage of her life, books kept her going. This book is powerful, and her love of reading and determination to keep going through life's obstacles shines. I enjoyed the audiobook, which was narrated by Zibby. After finishing, I couldn't imagine being done having Zibby's voice in my ears, and I am currently enjoying her podcast "Moms Don't Have Time to Read," where she interviews authors each week.
The Girl in Building C by Mary Krugerud
Krugerud has gathered the real letters of Marilyn, a 16-year-old who entered one of Minnesota's many state sanatoriums in October 1943 for tuberculosis treatment. Despite being young and being confined to bed rest for two and a half years, Marilyn keeps her spirits up and writes letters almost every day to her family. Throughout the book, Krugerud puts events in historical context. This book delighted me. This was one of my favorite books the year I read it. I wish I could keep reading letters from Marilyn's life after she gets out of the sanatorium.
Jack and Rochelle: a Holocaust Story of Love and Resistance by Jack and Rochelle Sutin
Jack and Rochelle lived in east Poland when it was taken over by the Russians during WWII. A few years later the Germans took over and put the Jewish population in ghettos. Jack and Rochelle escaped their respective ghettos and eventually met up in the woods where they hid for years underground. After the war they emigrated to Minnesota. This is a very easy to read narrative. I really enjoyed reading about Jack and Rochelle's lives during and after WWII. It gave me new perspectives on the Holocaust. I read this for the library's book club and we had a great discussion of the history and what the characters went through.
The Only Plane in the Sky: an Oral History of 9/11 by Garrett Graff
Each page of this compelling book is filled with interview snippets from people on 9/11. It covers all aspects of the day: people who were at each tower, firefighters, people who were on the planes (via voicemails and 911 calls,) people who were at the Pentagon, etc. This is one of those books that while you're reading it, you can't stop telling people about it, and once you've finished it, you want to buy copies and give them to everyone you know.
Katelyn Boyer is the Adult Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library.
