Northern Congress, a musical collective led by seasonal Fergus Falls resident, Chris Hyslop, has released a new album entitled “Bound.” “Bound” is the result of working with 20-plus other artists over the last year and a half,” says Hyslop. “I had the privilege of taking a year sabbatical while working for the U.N. in Myanmar, and recording this album is one of the things I did.” The 13-track album features Hyslop, his wife Karie and several other musicians Hyslop played with while in Myanmar. “I was lucky to have met such accomplished musicians who lent their talents to the album.” Mostly in the “Americana” genre, Hyslop’s songs trace his path and experiences as a husband, father and humanitarian. Much of his work reflects his Minnesota roots, drawing on lake, forest and field imagery.
Fellow Fergus Falls native, Aaron Sunde, mixed and mastered the album. “I had heard Aaron’s work with other artists and was impressed,” said Hyslop. “He gave the album much needed technical sound artistry.” Sunde is the principle engineer at Asunder Studio in Battle Lake.
Hyslop is donating all proceeds from the sale of “Bound” to his local musician’s association in Montana. “Artists and musicians everywhere are going through hard times,” said Hyslop. “They need our support during this difficult period.”
“Bound” is available on all major online music services including iTunes, YouTube Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music/Google Play, Pandora, and Bandcamp.
For more information: northerncongress.music@gmail.com or chrischyslopo@gmail.com.
