When my son was a toddler, his dad and I parted ways and began our journey into the world of co-parenting. With his approval, I am sharing our experiences with you all.
Frankly, I feel that all parenting with two or more parent figures is “co-parenting,” but it is most commonly used when referring to parents who are no longer in a relationship with each other, but who parent children together. I digress.
My son’s father and I have now been co-parenting for more than 10 years. I would love to say that it was all sunshine and roses, but that isn’t the truth. Co-parenting is hard, but it can be incredibly rewarding.
First and foremost, our focus is on our son. Our goal is to make the best decisions for him. The majority of the time, we agree on those decisions. Sometimes, though, we do not. Thankfully, as time passes and we gain more and more experience, co-parenting has become increasingly easier.
In the beginning, we had a lot of personal emotions that influenced our judgement. Unfortunately, those emotions, which were unrelated to our son, resulted in some animosity; but we always worked through those times and got back to what was important — our kiddo.
Our co-parenting relationship has been more rewarding than not, though. Through navigating our own relationships and maintaining respectful, healthy co-parenting relationships and boundaries, we have had the opportunity to make friends with others who love and care for our son. There isn’t much better than knowing that there are so many people out there who are in his corner.
My son turned 13 this week, so we have been having birthday celebrations. He had six sets of grandparents at his party — maternal, paternal, step, two sets of great, and honorary/adopted grandparents that wouldn’t be in our lives if it weren’t for co-parenting.
I can remember early in the co-parenting relationship my personal feelings of insecurity when my son’s dad began dating. I wasn’t sure how I would feel if and when my son had new “mother” figures in his life — those concerns were quickly laid to rest. Without boring you with the complexities of defining various relationships, I will say with all confidence that my son has three mother figures in his life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. He has me, his stepmom, and his “other mother,” a woman who was a large part of his life due to co-parenting and someone I would never want excluded from my son’s life. My son also has a stepdad who has been welcomed by his father, which is something I am entirely grateful for!
We are all looking forward to many more years of positive co-parenting and all the joys it brings. From helping each other out when need be, to providing adventures and opportunities, to parties where all the people our son loves are in one place at the same time — co-parenting can be a wonderful thing. Embrace it for what it can be, weather the storm when it’s difficult, but always strive to do what’s best for your children. It isn’t easy for them either.
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
