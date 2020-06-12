In everyone’s house we have lots of layers … layers in our haircuts, layers of blankets on our beds and we even layer our clothing during the winter. However, the layers made from food are the most desirable.
Food layered in the right order, enhances the flavors of the dish. Each layer is great in its own right but when you combine them, they blend to make your taste buds sing. Some common layered foods might be cakes, dips or salads.
I know you have heard of the seven-layered salad, or is it a nine-layered salad, but have you heard of the overnight layered salad? It’s a family favorite from when I was a kid. We usually had to make two different salads, one for the meal and then a special one for my sister due to allergies.
While the salad’s name denotes that it is made ahead of time, what it fails to mention is that it gets even better the next day. This is a great salad to make on a weekend and eat as leftovers for a couple of lunches during the week.
Ingredients
• Romaine lettuce, about 1 pound or a package of 3 heads.
• ½ cup green onions, thinly sliced.
• 1 cup celery, thinly sliced.
• 1 can (8 oz) water chestnuts, sliced.
• 10 oz package of frozen peas.
• 2 cups mayonnaise.
• 2 tsp sugar.
• ½ cup Parmesan cheese.
• 1 tsp season salt.
• ¼ tsp garlic powder.
• 3 eggs.
• ½ to ¾ pound of bacon.
• 2 medium tomatoes.
Directions
• For starters, hard boil three eggs and chill in refrigerator.
• In a 9-by-13 dish or pan (about 4 quarts) shred lettuce and layer on bottom of pan.
• Layer in order on top of lettuce: green onions, celery, water chestnuts and lastly peas.
• Spread mayonnaise evenly on top.
• In small bowl combine sugar, parmesan cheese, season salt and garlic powder.
• Sprinkle mixture on salad.
• Chill and refrigerate for up to 24 hours.
Just before serving
• Fry bacon and drain grease.
• Crumble bacon and scatter on salad.
• Slice hard boiled eggs and tomatoes and place on top.
Get creative and make fun patterns and designs with your bacon, eggs and tomatoes.
This salad can be modified to anyone’s taste. Growing up, we often made this salad without peas as my sister is allergic to them. We also made this with iceberg instead of Romain lettuce.
Serve and enjoy and enjoy again for left overs.
