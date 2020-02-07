Nova Berg

Nova Julia Genevieve Berg, daughter of Bethany Terveer and Colin Berg, was born Saturday, January 25, 2020.

She weighted 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Proud grandparents are Caroline and James Montgomery of Fergus Falls; Cindy and Richard Treichel of Pelican Rapids; Clark Berg of Pelican Rapids; great-grandparents are Alois Terveer of Henning; Mavis Budke of Pelican Rapids; Erika Montgomery of Underwood.

