Nova Julia Genevieve Berg, daughter of Bethany Terveer and Colin Berg, was born Saturday, January 25, 2020.
She weighted 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Proud grandparents are Caroline and James Montgomery of Fergus Falls; Cindy and Richard Treichel of Pelican Rapids; Clark Berg of Pelican Rapids; great-grandparents are Alois Terveer of Henning; Mavis Budke of Pelican Rapids; Erika Montgomery of Underwood.
