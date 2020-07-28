The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is taking its 2020 concert series outdoors for Music in the Park at the NYM Sculpture Park / The Barn on Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m.
Join the center for an (unofficial) John Prine tribute concert featuring Minnesota musicians Dave Virnala and Amanda Standalone. The center also remembers and honors local musician T-Roy Anderson, whose idea it was to host this concert, and who sadly and unexpectedly passed away on July 3, 2020.
Anderson was born in Duluth. At age 6, the family moved to Bertha, where he taught himself to play guitar, harmonica and piano. He was also a talented songwriter and loved to write about his experiences.
Virnala is a beloved local musician who has performed at every annual Longest Night Music Festival ever held at the NYM Regional Cultural Center, while Standalone is an award-winning Minnesota-based singer, songwriter, performer and composer of original music based in the American folk tradition.
The duo will be sharing the music of John Prine, an American country folk singer-songwriter.
This event is open to all. Please bring chairs. A free-will donation will be collected to cover the artist and event fees, and for a memorial donation for T-Roy Anderson. Cash bar and snacks will be available.
We will be following COVID-19 guidelines. We ask that attendees seat themselves in family groups, distanced from others. Face coverings and sanitizer are encouraged and available. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc.) should not attend.
