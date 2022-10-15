Sadly, the days of staying awake until midnight, curled up under the covers with a good book, are long gone for me. In college and early adulthood, I would spend hours reading at night and would fly through books like nobody’s business. Today, I’m lucky if I can get through two pages at bedtime before conking out. What happened? I have children, I am in my forties and I am tired. So tired! I definitely find it difficult to carve out time to read these days. Working a full-time job, being a mama (to both human kiddos and a very adorable, but energetic, Australian Shepherd), taking care of a house, driving kids to activities … Needless to say, life is busy. So what’s a book-loving librarian to do when she wants to read ALL the books but it takes her forever to get through a print one? Audiobooks my friends. Wonderful, glorious, amazing audiobooks.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?