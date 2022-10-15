Sadly, the days of staying awake until midnight, curled up under the covers with a good book, are long gone for me. In college and early adulthood, I would spend hours reading at night and would fly through books like nobody’s business. Today, I’m lucky if I can get through two pages at bedtime before conking out. What happened? I have children, I am in my forties and I am tired. So tired! I definitely find it difficult to carve out time to read these days. Working a full-time job, being a mama (to both human kiddos and a very adorable, but energetic, Australian Shepherd), taking care of a house, driving kids to activities … Needless to say, life is busy. So what’s a book-loving librarian to do when she wants to read ALL the books but it takes her forever to get through a print one? Audiobooks my friends. Wonderful, glorious, amazing audiobooks.
My love of listening to books first began when I was working as a librarian in Pennsylvania during the mid-2000s. I had a commute of about an hour a day and would often listen to books on CD for my drive. I fondly remember being mesmerized by all things Middle-earth while listening to the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy (nearly 60 hours worth!) read by Rob Inglis. Jim Dale, one of my favorite narrators, gave spellbinding performances for the “Harry Potter” series. And the incomparable Sir Ian McKellan, brought the middle grade fantasy adventure series, “Chronicles of Ancient Darkness,” to life with his captivating and commanding voice. These listens have stuck with me for nearly twenty years because that’s how riveting they were. It was during this time of my life, when I was newly graduated from library school (yes, that is a thing), and so happy to be working as a full-time youth librarian for the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, that I discovered the power of audiobooks.
If you are an NPR listener, you’re probably familiar with the term “driveway moment.” The phrase was coined to identify a radio story that is just so gripping you can’t turn off the car once you’re home because you need to keep listening. You find yourself sitting in the driveway in order to finish. A good audiobook is like one long driveway moment. These days, however (and thankfully!), my commute time is much shorter. And while I’m thankful it only takes a few minutes to get to work, I do miss listening to books on the ride. Luckily, since my days out east, digital audiobooks have come a long way and this is the only format I use now. No more changing out and keeping track of discs, worrying if they’re scratched or will skip. Digital audiobooks are smooth and seamless.
I listen to my books while multitasking. I’ll play them through my phone while getting ready for the day, cooking dinner, folding laundry, etc. It makes household chores less mundane and I feel I’m getting more accomplished with my time. Reading while cleaning? Yes, please! I also use wireless earbuds to listen while I’m going out for walks with my dog or exercising. My favorite feature of digital audiobooks (that you can’t get with a CD) is the ability to increase the playback speed. This is a gamechanger. For me, listening at 1x (default, “normal” speed) is just too darn slow. Painfully slow. Slower than molasses in January as my grandpa used to say. I listen to my books at least at 1.5x, typically 1.75x, and sometimes 2x. If you think about how fast most of us talk in casual conversations, it makes sense that we have the ability to digest books sped up. It can take a little getting used to, but if you give it a try, I think you’ll see the benefits. I find I listen more closely and focus on the story more attentively at a faster speed. And with that concentration, comes another bonus: my anxiety is usually very low or nonexistent when I am immersed in an audiobook. My mental energy is centered on the story and there’s no room for my anxious mind to wander. Maybe the best reward of all? You can get through books faster! Which gives you more time for more books!
Fergus Falls Public Library, through the Viking Library System, offers two digital book services for customers: Libby (aka OverDrive) and Hoopla. While both of these platforms are similar in functionality and offerings, there are some differences in the services as well. Both are free to use and require a valid library card and email to set-up an account. Both are available to use across all devices (computer, tablet, smart phone) and have apps that work with Apple and Android. Both have ebooks and audiobooks. Libby also offers magazines while Hoopla offers music, movies, and TV shows in addition to books. Libby allows eight items to be checked-out at a time with no monthly limits. Hoopla has a cap of five items a month. As an avid audiobook listener, I love that I have access to both with my library card!
I am currently listening to “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas through Hoopla. This is the second book in “The Court of Thorns and Roses” young adult fantasy series. At over 23 hours in length, it rivals a “Lord of the Rings” novel. But we all know it won’t take me that long to listen to.
Arielle McCune is the Youth Services Librarian at the Fergus Falls Public Library
