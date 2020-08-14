Mark Twain said, “God must have loved beetles, cause he made so many of them.” Gardeners know just what he meant as they have to deal with a bunch of them.
Just now, picnic beetles are giving gardeners fits. These little guys are about ¼-inch long, oval shaped, black with four orange spots. They are attracted to all kinds of fermenting smells including overripe and rotting fruits and garbage. They have even been known to invade real picnics if there is beer, wine or fresh fruits sitting out. Nothing can spoil a picnic faster than biting into one of these crunchy bugs with a mouth full of fresh raspberries.
Picnic beetles overwinter as adults and are most active mid to late summer. They especially like corn, berries, tomatoes and melons. They don’t attack healthy, sound fruits and vegetables but let a hornet, squirrel or chipmunk damage a melon or tomato and they come in swarms. Blossom-end rot on tomatoes is a call to arms for picnic beetles. You may think they caused the tomato to rot but they are just taking advantage of the rot that was there.
The best way to keep them out of your food is not to attract them in the first place. Don’t let rotting produce stay in the garden. Bag it and put it in the garbage. Pick fruits and vegetables as soon as they are ripe. Once they get a smell of rot in your garden, you have them for the rest of the season. While garden insecticides will get rid of the ones you see, they will come back and in the meantime you can’t eat anything you dusted or sprayed. Sanitation is the best way to keep them out of your garden.
You may not have encountered ground beetles. They seldom enter a house. You can vacuum up one or two if they do get in. Like lady beetles, they will crawl under a door, crack in the foundation or through loose fitting windows.
These beetles are from an ⅛ inch to ¾. They can be black, brown, reddish brown, bluish black or green. Many of them are iridescent or metallic looking. They are wedge shaped with a small head and body that widens into a wide oval. These beetles are predators feeding on a wide variety of insects. You will usually find them under mulch, small stones and any other cover they can find. They are active at night, flocking to lights. Changing light bulbs to yellow will help keep them away from your yard.
Ladybugs, or more properly ladybird beetles are magic in the garden. Both the adults and the larvae are predators of many soft-bodied insects. They eat aphids, spider mites and mealybugs. A single larvae will eat as many as 1,000 aphids during its development. An adult will consume up to 5,000 aphids during its lifetime. If you have ladybugs, don’t use insecticides. Instead use insecticidal soaps. The larvae look like little black and orange dragons. They are long, with a pointed tail and orange “horns” sticking out on each side of a black body. They are voracious eaters. The adults love to sneak into your house for the winter, often covering the south side of a white wall. While they don’t bite, they will drive a Martha type housekeeper nuts. To keep them out look for tiny cracks in wall windows and under doors. Plug them up, vacuum any that get in and hope more of her sisters are around next summer.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
