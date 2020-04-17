If you’ve previously read my columns, you might know that I have a serious fascination with ghost stories. Lately, I’ve been thinking about Chinese folktales about ghost women. My freshman year of college I took a class about women in Chinese media and then my senior year I did my capstone project specifically on ghost women in Chinese media.
Chinese ghost women are a little different from ghosts in the West. Here, there’s kind of a split between ghosts as impressions of past events and ghosts with wills of their own. That is to say, one set of ghosts are more like a VHS tape that has been recorded over. People continue to live their lives in this space where an echo of the past remains and you can catch glimpses of those frames every now and then, on an unending loop.
In China, their ghosts are more like the second kind, sentient ghosts who are aware of their predicament. The ghost woman trope that we find in texts from the 16th century is generally that she needs to find a man (usually a male scholar) who can help make her whole again. This plays on themes of yin and yang — ghosts, women, water, death these are all yin; men, fire and life are yang. To become corporeal again, women (yin) need yang.
I’ve been thinking about this lately because, like many people these days, I’ve been feeling like a ghost. Both kinds of ghosts, to be honest — the kind that is on a taped-over VHS loop, every day running into the next, every action and reaction a repetition of yesterday’s, of the day before that’s, of the day before that’s. I can mix up what I wear, what I eat, what exactly I do, but it’s all variations on monotony. A writer I follow on Twitter, JP Brammer, wrote this week about trying to change up the meals he makes to avoid “the tired tropes of my own cooking,” and said, “All my dishes, regardless of cultural origin, taste of the inescapable self.” That’s how my days feel during this pandemic: Every minute a moment spent with the inescapable self.
At the same time, I’m like the second kind of ghost, completely and painfully aware of it. I am cognizant of feeling trapped in routine, of feeling incomplete, that something is missing. This kind of ghost self is not necessarily related to the pandemic, but spending so much time forced to be alone, forced to face that sense of lacking, has intensified the feeling and brought me some sense of clarity.
I’ve come to realize that I’ve spent a decade dismantling parts of myself for people who had no appreciation for creativity or imagination, losing myself as I tried to be someone that deserved to be loved, someone worthy of love. I lost sight of music I liked, writing, photography, of things that brought me joy. Now, from a deep, dreamless slumber, a 10-year coma of chasing other people’s ideas of who I should be, I’m awake. In December, when I decided to start writing my novel, it’s like I found a tiny piece of myself, one of the pieces I thought I had given away, and when I grabbed hold of it I discovered that I am full of stories I want to weave, full of art I want to make, poems I want to write. I’ve spent the last few months collecting more of those little pieces — they are tucked away in dark and secret corners of myself, behind cobwebs and under dead leaves I am working on clearing away.
I started this column by talking about ghost women because that’s who I was for a really long time, searching for love as if it could lead me back to myself without realizing that’s the pursuit that got me lost in the first place.
I’ll end with the observation that the male scholars’ ghost women were purportedly trying to seduce in the stories are the very same class of people who were writing those stories in the first place.
Johanna Armstrong is the Lifestyle editor for The Daily Journal.
