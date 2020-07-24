Did you know that your plants can tell time? Sure you do. You know that you plant some vegetables in early spring when the soil is warmer. If you have flower gardens, you know that you will have daffodils in early spring but your mums won’t bloom till late August or early September.
Plants keep time by being acutely aware of the length of daylight as the season progresses. The fancy name for this phenomenon is photoperiodism. It tells a plant when to bolt, produce fruit or produce a storage organ like potatoes. By the way, there are spuds under those plants as soon as they bloom. If you like that first crop of potatoes, don’t dig up the plant, just slide your fingers into the soil at about the drip line and dig around for a bit. You can fish for spuds all summer and still have a good crop to store in the winter.
Takato Imaizumi, a biologist from the University of Washington, has studied the mechanisms of the seasonal calendar in plants. “To distinguish changing day length, a timekeeping mechanism is required.” In other words, plants have a clock. Almost all living creatures from the lowest algae to us, have an inner clock, the circadian clock, that controls many of life’s processes.
Plants don’t use day and night to have regular “sleep/wake cycles.” Sunlight is crucial to our biological sense of time as it resets our internal clocks. This is why the first week of a time change we feel a bit “hungover.”
There are long- and short-day plants. Long-day plants want to flower toward the longest day of the year. Short-day plants want to flower in the spring or some in the fall. Then, just to make things interesting, there are the day-neutral plants. They flower depending on maturity or temperature. You have probably had the experience of planting radishes and lettuce late and having the radishes turn woody and the lettuce bolt before you have had only a few meals. Instead, plant them now as fall crops. You will have better luck. If you forget a beet or carrot in the garden in the fall, they will vernalize (get cold). Next spring they will pop up and start to flower. Great if you want the seed but most people would rather have the vegetable when it is edible.
Short-day crops will give you fits because they can flower only in early spring or fall. A late freeze, or in the fall an early one, and they are toast. It took scientists until 1920 to discover that plants use sunlight for time keeping as well as energy.
There is a reason to get your plants and seeds from areas that have our climate and latitude. For instance, an onion that needs our long summers, would not set bulbs in Florida. Our local nurseries sell plants for our difficult climate. The big-box store may get their trees and perennials in a warmer zone, leaving you with a dead plant and an empty wallet.
Circadian clock science has breeders trying to tweak the clock to increase crop yields and make more plants tough enough to live through our winters. However, Bunkey is going to wait a few years before he buys that redbud tree. It is doing OK in Minneapolis but he remembers “Endless Summer” hydrangea. It loves the climate in Minneapolis. Here, not so much.
If you hear your plants ticking, boy, are you in trouble.
Bev Johnson is a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension. Her column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.