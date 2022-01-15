In the early 1870s, California farmers were starting to grow the first seedless navel and sweet Valencia oranges introduced by Spanish missionaries. By 1880, they were shipping 6000 Southern Pacific rail cars full locally. Then disaster struck.
The cottony cushion scale, a virulent tree pest from Australia, suddenly appeared in the citrus groves. The population of the tiny red larvae virtually exploded hitching rides on anything that moved, even the wind. It hit the south side of William Wolfskill’s ranch first. At that time, he was the state’s largest commercial citrus grower. He tried everything; washing the trees with whale oil, heating them with sheet iron stoves, cutting off and burning the infected branches, firing guns hoping the concussions would knock them off the branches. Concoctions of kerosine, acids and other chemicals were tried. Nothing worked.
Dense clusters of the scales lurked on the underside of the leaves where they sucked the sap with their sharp beaks, causing the leaves to wilt. The destruction dropped export of oranges to 400 boxcars in 1888.
The independent growers reacted by forming the state’s first fruit co-op calling itself Sunkist. New laws required growers to dig up and burn infected trees. Enter the U.S Department of Agriculture, division of entomology. Chief Charles Valentine Riley sent Danial Coquillet and German-born Albert Koeblel to Wolfskill ranch where they tried hundreds of pesticides. No combination of their poisons could kill the scale and leave the trees unharmed. Coquillett marveled at the scale’s “extreme tenacity of life. Even when an adult scale was sprayed with a solution so caustic that its back was burned black and hard, and wrinkled, it still retained use of all its organs.”
At the same time, a local Australian entomologist, Fraser Crawford discovered a parasitic fly that was the only know enemy of the scale. Riley promptly set sail for Australia. He arrived in Sydney on October 15, 1888. After collecting crypto flies, he noticed a ladybug eating a large scale, so he included a cache of ladybugs and their larvae that he sent to Coquillett via steamship. The flies didn’t like California and died but two ladybugs survived. They were introduced to orange trees that had been tented to control the scales. They promptly attacked and ate all the scales on the tented trees.
From October 1888 to January 1889, Koebele shipped 164 more ladybugs, stored in freezers so they could survive the 30 trans-Pacific crossings. These little ladies are only about half the size of our native ladies.
Koebele studied the bugs closely and noted they copulated for days then the females layed countless eggs and then both sexes went on a feeding frenzy. He watched a female eating “very quietly at first, then in lively, almost furious manner, tearing the scale from its hold by its beak and turning it up and down in the air leaving nothing but the empty skin”. Then she went back to thrusting her eggs under or between the scale and branch.
In April of 1889, they opened the tent and let the ladybugs out. In weeks, they had eaten every scale on the farm. Other citrus growers brought scale infested branches to the farm and proudly carried their own killers home. By fall of that year the growers discovered the bad side of these killers. When they ran out of scale, they ate each other including their larvae so growers had to devise methods to keep the 2 populations in balance.
Rachel Carson called this work “the world’s most famous and successful experiment in biological control”. See, there are good bugs.
Information comes from an article in the Smithsonian magazine written by Martin J, Kerman.