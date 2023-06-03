Lilacs are usually tougher than woodpecker lips. They will grow in most any kind of soil and bloom every spring. They seem to thrive on being ignored. Often the only thing left to tell there once was a house out in the country is a lilac shrub blooming all by itself. They are a tough plant; however, climate change is raising particular heck on them.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?