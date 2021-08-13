Become a full-fledged Y member for no cost? Anyone who is receiving their health care through Medicare and has a supplemental insurance policy may qualify; Silver Sneakers and Silver and Fit are two of the most common programs. To find out if your supplemental insurance program offers this benefit, check with Emily Stawarski at the Y (218-739-4489 extension 204) or contact your insurance agent. The Y receives a small reimbursement from the insurance companies for each visit.
For those under age 65, some standard health insurance policies provide reimbursement for exercising at the Y in the form of dollars or points that can be put toward gift cards. Check with your insurance company to determine if this benefit is offered.
YMCA member privileges
Members, including those whose membership comes as an insurance benefit, have access to use of the entire facility — the pool, the walking/running track, handball courts, gyms, locker rooms and all the rest. There are a wide variety of fitness classes and other programming related to health and wellness offered as well.
One of the fitness classes, SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), is offered on Zoom by the Y. The next session of SAIL will run from Aug. 30 to Oct. 8, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., with Yvonne Hanley as instructor. Participants are asked to commit to attend a minimum of 16 of the 24 sessions. Contact Stacey Vaughn at Stacey@fergusfallsymca.org for more information.
New class: Living well
A majority of older adults live with chronic health conditions such as arthritis, pain, or depression. The class, “Living Well with Chronic Conditions,” will be starting Sept. 1 and go through Oct. 6, meeting Wednesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Y. Nineteen topics are included in the course; three examples of topics are: communicating with family, friends and health care professionals; making treatment decisions; and managing diabetes.
In addition to access to information on the 19 topics, class participants create their own weekly action plans. They share experiences, helping each other solve problems in creating and carrying out their action plans. Often even what seem like minor changes in daily routines or in life styles make a major contribution to wellness.
Here are some results from previous participants of the class:
Learned to set and implement goals.
Realized others have health concerns and are looking for answers.
Experienced increasing motivation to do things instead of procrastinating.
Interacted with people and learned to focus on the positive things in life.
The class is open to the community as well as Y members at no charge. For more information contact Stacey Vaughn at Stacey@fergusfallsymca.org.
Y's Folks
The program for the July meeting of the Y's Folks was presented by Michael Burgraff, director of the Fergus Falls Center for the Arts. He spoke about their summer program of presenting outdoor concerts on the grounds of the Regional Treatment Center. The performances have become popular with the community. Parking is convenient as it is immediately behind the seating area. See the Center for the Arts website for more information.
In partnership with the YMCA, the Center for the Arts used the outdoor space at the Y to rehearse for and present the children’s summer theater performances. Children from the Y Summer Day Camp and from the community participated. Burgraff shared video clips of the performances.
The August Y’s Folks meeting Aug. 16, at noon will have a special treat, a catered lunch, for the members. The presenter will be Erice Price, executive director of the YMCA.
The Y’s Folks had the privilege of nominating Yvonne Hanley as Outstanding Senior Volunteer; she was selected as the winner of the competition. Otter Tail Community Health presented the award at the county fair The club appreciates all Hanley contributes to the mission of the YMCA as well as other agencies throughout the community.
August special
During August, first-time joiners of the Y receive 20% off the first three months of membership.
